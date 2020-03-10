CHELMSFORD The Michelle Canning Band will perform its ninth annual concert benefiting the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America on Saturday, March 21, at 7 p.m., at Chelmsford Lodge of Elks, 300 Littleton Road. “A Night on the Edge” honors the North Andover native’s grandfather, Ken Canning Sr., who died from the disease. Tickets cost $20 for adults and $10 for children 12 and under. In addition, attendees are invited to e-mail photos of loved ones affected by Alzheimer’s to info@michellecanning.net by Monday, March 16. For more information, visit michellecanning.net.
HAVERHILL On Saturday, March 21, at 9:30 a.m., Temple Emanu-El will participate in HIAS’s National Refugee Shabbat at 514 Main St., during which Jews nationwide raise awareness, recognize the work that has been done, and reaffirm their commitment to welcoming refugees and asylum seekers. The service will feature an appearance by a Togolese asylum seeker currently hosted by the Merrimack Valley Interfaith Sanctuary Network who will speak about his experiences. All are welcome.
PEABODY Learning English Through Art is designed for adult English-language learners to develop vocabulary and conversation skills while making art in a fun, creative, stress-free environment. Sponsored by the Massachusetts Cultural Council, the free series will be offered at Peabody Institute Library, 82 Main St., on Wednesdays, 6:15 to 8:30 p.m., from March 18 through May 6. Patrons are asked to sign up only if they can commit to most or all eight sessions. Register at peabodylibrary.org/calendar.
SALEM As part of a series of public events marking the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau death camp, bestselling author Heather Morris will discuss her books, “The Tattooist of Auschwitz” and “Cilka’s Journey,” on Thursday, March 19, at 7 p.m., at the National Park Service Regional Visitor Center, 2 New Liberty St. Tickets cost $10 for general admission, or $5 for Salem State University students. For the complete schedule of events sponsored by Combined Jewish Philanthropies, and hosted by the Center for Holocaust and Genocide Studies at Salem State, visit salemstate.edu/chgs.
Cindy Cantrell can be reached at cindycantrell20@gmail.com.