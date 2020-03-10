CHELMSFORD The Michelle Canning Band will perform its ninth annual concert benefiting the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America on Saturday, March 21, at 7 p.m., at Chelmsford Lodge of Elks, 300 Littleton Road. “A Night on the Edge” honors the North Andover native’s grandfather, Ken Canning Sr., who died from the disease. Tickets cost $20 for adults and $10 for children 12 and under. In addition, attendees are invited to e-mail photos of loved ones affected by Alzheimer’s to info@michellecanning.net by Monday, March 16. For more information, visit michellecanning.net.

HAVERHILL On Saturday, March 21, at 9:30 a.m., Temple Emanu-El will participate in HIAS’s National Refugee Shabbat at 514 Main St., during which Jews nationwide raise awareness, recognize the work that has been done, and reaffirm their commitment to welcoming refugees and asylum seekers. The service will feature an appearance by a Togolese asylum seeker currently hosted by the Merrimack Valley Interfaith Sanctuary Network who will speak about his experiences. All are welcome.