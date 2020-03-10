CANTON The Dublin-born singer Paul Byrom, one of the original soloists in the hit show “Celtic Thunder,” will perform a St. Patrick’s Day concert at the Irish Cultural Center, 22 New Boston Drive, on Tuesday, March 17, at 8 p.m. Tickets are $35 and are available at www.irishculture.org. Also at the cultural center, actor Kevin Flynn performs a one-man show, “Fear of Heights,” on Saturday, March 21, at 8 p.m. Tickets are $25 to this show.

DUXBURY Painter Liz Boston, mixed-media artist MaryJo Beswick, sculptor Barbara Fletcher, and painter Abby Lammers will discuss their work currently on display at the Art Complex Museum. The artists are participating in the museum’s “Duxbury Art Association Winter Juried Show.” The opportunity to hear from them will take place on Thursday, March 19, beginning at 10:30 a.m. at the museum, 189 Alden St. Admission is free and coffee will be served. For more information see www.artcomplex.org.