CANTON The Dublin-born singer Paul Byrom, one of the original soloists in the hit show “Celtic Thunder,” will perform a St. Patrick’s Day concert at the Irish Cultural Center, 22 New Boston Drive, on Tuesday, March 17, at 8 p.m. Tickets are $35 and are available at www.irishculture.org. Also at the cultural center, actor Kevin Flynn performs a one-man show, “Fear of Heights,” on Saturday, March 21, at 8 p.m. Tickets are $25 to this show.
DUXBURY Painter Liz Boston, mixed-media artist MaryJo Beswick, sculptor Barbara Fletcher, and painter Abby Lammers will discuss their work currently on display at the Art Complex Museum. The artists are participating in the museum’s “Duxbury Art Association Winter Juried Show.” The opportunity to hear from them will take place on Thursday, March 19, beginning at 10:30 a.m. at the museum, 189 Alden St. Admission is free and coffee will be served. For more information see www.artcomplex.org.
Advertisement
ROCKLAND To celebrate recent improvements to its historic Hook and Hastings pipe organ, First Congregational Church hosts an organ concert by highly regarded organist Brandon Santini, a Weymouth native and graduate of the Eastman School of Music. The concert takes place at the church, 12 Church St., on Sunday, March 15, at 3 p.m. A $5 donation is requested. See www.firstchurchrockland.org for more information.
MIDDLEBOROUGH Described as a “wacky political satire,” David Mamet’s play “The Oval Office” will be performed by Theatre One for two weekends, beginning Friday, March 20. The characters include a faltering incumbent president and a “turkey guy” who needs his turkey pardoned. The show will take place at the Alley Theatre, 133 Centre St., on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, March 20-22 and March 27-29. Evening shows begin at 7:30 p.m.; Sunday matinees at 2 p.m. Tickets cost $20, $18 seniors, cash only. For more information see www.facebook.com/theatreone.
Advertisement
Robert Knox can be reached at rc.knox2@gmail.com.