ACTON Enjoy live storytelling? Check out “Fugitive Stories” at West Acton Villageworks on Sunday, March 22, at 6 p.m. Come hear a variety of raconteurs, including past Moth and Massmouth winners, tell their tales; to share your own, fill out the online form in advance or be prepared to drop your name into a hat that evening. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 online up to 4 p.m. the day of the show, or $12 at the door. West Acton Villageworks is located at 525 Massachusetts Ave. For more information or to apply for a performance spot, go to www.westactonvillageworks.com/events.

WATERTOWN Watertown Children’s Theatre presents “Frozen Jr.,” a stage version of the beloved Disney story, on Friday, March 20, at 7 p.m., Saturday, March 21, at 2 and 7 p.m., and Sunday, March 22, at 2 p.m. at the Mosesian Center for the Arts, 321 Arsenal St. The Saturday afternoon performance will be ASL-interpreted and sensory-friendly. Tickets are $14 plus fees. For tickets or more information, go to www.watertownchildrenstheatre.org or call 617-923-8487.