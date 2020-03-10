ACTON Enjoy live storytelling? Check out “Fugitive Stories” at West Acton Villageworks on Sunday, March 22, at 6 p.m. Come hear a variety of raconteurs, including past Moth and Massmouth winners, tell their tales; to share your own, fill out the online form in advance or be prepared to drop your name into a hat that evening. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 online up to 4 p.m. the day of the show, or $12 at the door. West Acton Villageworks is located at 525 Massachusetts Ave. For more information or to apply for a performance spot, go to www.westactonvillageworks.com/events.
WATERTOWN Watertown Children’s Theatre presents “Frozen Jr.,” a stage version of the beloved Disney story, on Friday, March 20, at 7 p.m., Saturday, March 21, at 2 and 7 p.m., and Sunday, March 22, at 2 p.m. at the Mosesian Center for the Arts, 321 Arsenal St. The Saturday afternoon performance will be ASL-interpreted and sensory-friendly. Tickets are $14 plus fees. For tickets or more information, go to www.watertownchildrenstheatre.org or call 617-923-8487.
LEXINGTON “Memorial Quilts for Mass Shooting Victims,” an exhibition of quilts by Arlington textile artist Julie Brown Neu, is on view at Francesca Anderson Fine Art, 56 Adams St., through March 28. Gallery hours during the show are Wednesday-Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday, noon to 5 p.m. For more information, call 781-862-0660 or go to www.FAFineArt.com.
WELLESLEY Renowned painter Joe McGurl offers “Landscape Painting Tips and Techniques” on Sunday, March 22, from 1:30 to 4 p.m. at the Wellesley Free Library, 530 Washington St. In this interactive presentation, McGurl demonstrates the painting strategies that he uses to create majestic landscapes. Admission is free. Attendees are encouraged to bring a nonperishable food item for the Wellesley Food Pantry. The event is sponsored by the Wellesley Society of Artists and supported in part by a grant from the Wellesley Cultural Council.
