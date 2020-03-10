Happy Tuesday and welcome to Rhode Map, your daily guide to everything happening in the Ocean State. I’m Dan McGowan and I’m fairly certain that starting a lemonade stand on the Providence pedestrian bridge would be a good career move for me. Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com .

It’s not quite Super Tuesday, but voters in six states will head to the polls today in the next slate of contests to help select a Democratic nominee for president.

So what should we expect out of Idaho, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, North Dakota, and Washington?

When I want to pretend that I know things about presidential politics, I ask my colleague James Pindell. If you want to read him, you should subscribe to the Globe today. I e-mailed him three questions to help set the table for today and look ahead to what’s next in the race.

Q: Joe Biden appears to have all of the momentum right now, and he seems to be poised to win in Michigan and Missouri today. Are there any scenarios where Bernie Sanders can make a comeback?

Pindell: Biden already has the lead in delegates, he appears poised to grow that lead today, and there is nowhere you can really point on the calendar to suggest that Sanders can turn this around significantly. I was on the ground last week in Michigan and it feels like this is not going to go well for Sanders in a state where it needs to go very well. But let’s say it actually does go well. All it would do is allow Sanders to stay in the race longer. But there is nothing to suggest he would be on a path to be the nominee.

Q: Today’s primaries produce the fourth-most single-day delegates of the nominating contest, but they don’t quite get the same attention as Super Tuesday or next week’s primaries in Florida, Illinois, and Ohio. What should readers know about the states in play today?

Pindell: If Sanders had a good Super Tuesday, today is where he would capitalize even further. He won four of the six states voting today in the 2016 primary. In the time since, Washington state and Idaho have switched from a caucus to a primary, which should make it harder for Sanders to have a big win if he wins at all.

Washington state is the best on the map for Sanders, but Biden is making gains. North Dakota’s caucuses should go well for Sanders. But Biden could grab all the delegates in Mississippi, and split delegates in Missouri and Michigan. Again, splitting delegates is fine with Biden since Sanders is the one who needs to make up ground.

But the premise of your question is exactly right. I keep reading serious journalists write the words “protracted primary season” and I want to point to next Tuesday and make them stare at it. Even if Sanders has an unbelievable day today (and after Biden’s improbable previous few weeks, we should all be open minded) next week could deliver a knockout blow anyway.

If my wife would let me travel this week (you may have heard of the coronavirus), I would be headed to Florida tomorrow. The state has 248 delegates up for grabs. The latest poll showed Biden leading Sanders 61 to 12 percent there — and that poll also had Michael Bloomberg at 13 percent, so Biden’s lead today could be larger. Unless Sanders hits 15 percent there, Biden would get all 248 delegates and then the nomination is game over.

Q: It won’t be long before the conversation switches to vice president picks. Give us a few names to keep an eye on.

Pindell: If you listen to Biden, he would prefer someone younger, a person of color and a female. Maybe he gets the trifecta, but if not, just understand those are his guiding principles.

Trifecta: US Senator Kamala Harris, Stacy Abrams, Susan Rice, US Representative Val Demings of Florida, or New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham.

Pure electability play and a woman: Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, US Senator Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, or US Senator Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire.

Wildcards: US Senator Elizabeth Warren to fire up progressives or Mitt Romney (!!) to be some unity ticket (though good luck bringing a pro-lifer to the convention.)Not on this list: Governor Gina Raimondo.

