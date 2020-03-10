The second parent and another child in the household were symptom-free Monday but remain in self-quarantine, town officials said.

The student, who attends the Stratton Elementary School, is the child of a woman in her 40s who tested positive for the virus after attending a meeting of Biogen employees in February, Arlington officials said.

ARLINGTON ― A young student has tested positive for coronavirus, town officials said Monday evening, in the first known case of a Massachusetts child becoming infected.

Health officials are also monitoring the family members of another Arlington resident who attended the Biogen meeting and has since become symptomatic. One of the resident’s children, who attends the Dallin Elementary School, has also shown symptoms of coronavirus, Christine Bongiorno, director of health and human services for the town, said during a news conference Monday evening.

Officials are still waiting to get test results for both members of the family. Two other children, who attend the Gibbs School and Arlington High School, have not shown symptoms, officials said.

The whole family is in self-quarantine, according to Bongiorno. Officials are not looking for people who came in close contact with the second child being tested, since the child was not symptomatic during school hours.

The Stratton School was closed Monday to allow health officials to find people who came in close contact with the student, Bongiorno said.

About 30 people ― including the students’ classmates and school staff — have been advised to self-quarantine, according to Bongiorno.

“To be most proactive and most protective of our community, we decided that we needed to investigate the close contacts [of the student]," Bongiorno said.

Bongiorno stressed that state and federal public health guidelines do not advise closing schools, even when a student has tested positive for coronavirus. Cleaning crews have disinfected the all of the schools that the children of the impacted families attend.

“It really couldn’t be a healthier environment at this point,” she said.

Town officials opened a hotline between 7 p.m. and midnight on Monday to take calls from concerned parents.

“We take the school situation very seriously,” Bongiorno said. “Many of us have children in the school district. Many of us live here in this community. . . . We urge parents to consider that we’ve gone above and beyond in trying to control this virus.”







