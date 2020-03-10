CNN will eliminate the live audience and press filing center for its Sunday presidential primary debate out of concerns about the coronavirus, the network said on Tuesday.

“At the request of the campaigns and out of an abundance of caution, we have made the decision to eliminate the live debate audience, the press filing center and spin room in Phoenix,” a statement posted to the CNN Communications Twitter account said.

The debate is the first in the Democratic primary cycle to feature just two candidates -- former vice president Joe Biden and Senator Bernie Sanders -- after a wave of contenders dropped out around Super Tuesday.