On March 9 town officials reported that an Arlington resident was diagnosed with a presumptive case of COVID-19 and one of their children, who is a student in the Stratton Elementary School, also tested positive for COVID-19. Close contacts of the infected student have been advised to self-quarantine for 14 days and not report to school on Tuesday.

The Stratton Elementary School underwent a second round of sanitization on Monday, and crews used cleaning sprays and electrostatic machines to clean commonly touched surfaces and objects, officials said in a statement posted on the town’s website.

“The Town of Arlington was notified Sunday that a resident, a woman in her 40s who attended a Biogen employee conference last week, and one of her children developed symptoms," town officials wrote Monday. "Both were tested for COVID-19 and both tested positive. The second parent in the household and their other child, who attends the Gibbs School, remained symptom free on Monday but shall remain in self-quarantine until a 14-day period has elapsed, in accordance with guidance from DPH. Arlington’s health officials are still awaiting test results which involve another Arlington family, a member of which also attended the Biogen conference, whose children attend school at Dallin Elementary, Gibbs and Arlington High School.”

Arlington Schools Superintendent Kathleen Bodie also announced that the All-Town Choral, Orchestra, and Band Concerts and dress rehearsals that were scheduled to be held between March 10 and 17 have been postponed. “We are taking this action in an abundance of caution,” she wrote. "Also, some students and families are in self-quarantine and would not be able to participate, which creates an inequitable situation. We are postponing these events and associated dress rehearsals with the hope of finding future dates when they can be rescheduled.”

CAMBRIDGE

As of March 9, there were no positive cases (presumptive or confirmed) in Cambridge, but 12 residents were being monitored because they were either connected to the Biogen meeting in Boston or had recently traveled from mainland China or Iran. For the latest updates, visit the Cambridge Public Health Department’s coronavirus website.





LAWRENCE

Lawrence Mayor Dan Rivera announced that the city has canceled its St. Patrick’s Day parade. “We regret to announce Lawrence St. Patrick’s Day Parade Cancelled,” Rivera tweeted Tuesday morning. “As 4:30PM yesterday, there have been 0 confirmed cases of Coronavirus in Essex County. The decision is being made out of an abundance of caution.”





LEXINGTON

The Lexington Office of Public Health and the Lexington Public Schools will host a community forum to discuss COVID-19 on Thursday, March 12, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Cary Memorial Building. It will be live-streamed on LexMedia.org and broadcast live on Comcast 8, RCN 3 and Verizon 35, and RCN 613. If you’re watching from home, you can Tweet your questions using the hashtag #LexTalkHealth. For the latest local information on COVID-19, visit LexingtonMA.gov/COVID19.





NEWTON

A Newton resident was among the presumptive positive COVID-19 cases announced by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health on Sunday afternoon. Newton officials said the resident is a parent of a Newton Public School student, and the family is complying with the self-quarantine protocol provided the state Department of Public Health, and the Newton Health and Human Services Department is following up with any additional contacts of this case. The student does not have symptoms of COVID-19. “The NPS Facilities Department conducted cleaning and disinfecting at the school prior to opening on Monday," officials wrote in a message posted on the city’s website. "NPS has strengthened cleaning protocols at all schools, with a focus on high touch points. NPS is closely monitoring hand towels and soap dispensers to ensure regular refill and has purchased a large supply of hand sanitizer to be distributed to all schools.” For the latest updates on the coronavirus situation in Newton, visit www.newtonma.gov/covid19.

PLYMOUTH

On March 6 Plymouth Schools Superintendent Gary E. Maestas reported that a student who was tested for COVID-19 received negative results. The Plymouth Public Schools were also closed that day so a professional cleaning service could disinfect all the school buildings and buses.





QUINCY

Mayor Thomas P. Koch and Commissioner of Public Health Ruth Jones confirmed that a Quincy woman is one of the presumptive positive cases of the COVID-19 virus associated with the Biogen employee conference last month in Boston.

The woman, who in her 40s, is isolated and recovering well at home and is being monitored by the Quincy Department of Public Health, city officials said. She has no connection to the Quincy public schools and appears to have had “little community exposure since falling ill,” city officials said.

“This is nothing unexpected or unanticipated, and the threat to the general public remains quite low," Koch said in a statement on the city’s website. “That does not mean we do not take it seriously, and we are confirming this local case to provide as much information to our residents as possible. Commissioner Jones and our entire team is fully engaged with our partners and state and federal authorities in a methodical, rational response to both prevention and containment. The public discourse can sometimes be heavily weighted to the two extremes, and that’s what we are going to avoid. There is no reason to overreact and amplify fears people may have, but at the same time, our residents and families should be prepared for some level of disruption to their daily lives in the coming weeks. It’s nothing we can’t get through.”





SHARON

On March 9 Sharon Schools Superintendent Victoria L. Greer reported that a Sharon resident was tested for COVID-19 and the results were presumptive positive. “This individual and their family are currently self-quarantined," Greer wrote. "It has come to my attention that multiple members of the family either work for or attend the Sharon Public Schools. Last Thursday, March 5, the individual who tested with a presumptive positive result attended the eleventh-grade move-up ceremony hosted at Sharon High. Persons who attended the move-up ceremony and were in the immediate area or had direct contact with this individual have already been notified.”

Greer previously reported that Sharon Public Schools had planned to host a group of foreign exchange students from Spain who were scheduled to arrive March 26; those plans have been canceled until further notice. There is also a small group of Sharon students who are in France and are scheduled to return on March 15. “I have received questions and concerns about the students and whether they will be required to quarantine upon their return," she wrote. "We have consulted with the local Department of Health and have been advised that there is not a reason to require the students to quarantine at this time.”





WELLESLEY

Town officials reported two additional presumed positive cases in Wellesley on Monday. “These individuals have been isolating according to MDPH protocol,” officials wrote in a message posted on the town’s website. “Two Wellesley school buildings linked to a presumed case last week have been cleaned and sanitized, and enhanced cleaning efforts continue to be used in all schools and municipal buildings. The Facilities Management Department (FMD) is well-prepared to meet these needs and can support this level of cleaning long-term.”





WESTWOOD

The Westwood Council on Aging has canceled its annual St. Patrick’s Day party on March 17. Lina Arena-DeRosa, the director of the council on aging, said the COA facilities and vehicles are being sanitized on a daily basis. Schools Superintendent Emily J. Parks said all school buildings and buses have been thoroughly cleaned and disinfected. She also asked for residents to keep the schools in the loop. “If you or anyone in your family has travelled recently to (or through) China, Italy, South Korea, Iran or Japan, please call the District Offices at 781-326-7500 x1340 and notify the Superintendent’s Office,” she wrote in a message on the school district’s website. “If you believe you or anyone in your family has had contact with an individual who has been exposed to COVID-19, please call the MA Department of Public Health at 617-983-6500 and your school’s nurse.”





WHITMAN

The Whitman-Hanson Regional School District’s facilities department performed a deep cleaning at all school facilities during the February break, and another deep cleaning is scheduled for the weekend of March 14. Additional custodial staff has been brought in to disinfect surfaces, door handles, railings and other “high-touch areas” on a daily basis, school officials said.





