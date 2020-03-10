Universities and colleges in New England and around the country have started to limit in-person classes, recall students from study-abroad programs, and restrict large gatherings amid the spread of the coronavirus illness Covid-19.

The decisions vary by school, but some are cutting off in-person classes altogether and requiring students to move out of dorms in a matter of days.

Here’s a roundup of schools taking action. This is a running list and will be updated.

Amherst College (March 9)

All classes at Amherst will be canceled Thursday and Friday, and spring break will take place March 16 through March 22. After the break, classes will shift to being completely online so they can be fulfilled remotely, President Carolyn Martin said in a statement Monday.

Massachusetts Institute of Technology (March 9)

MIT announced that all large classes with more than 150 students will go online to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Harvard University (March 10)

In a statement posted on the university website dedicated to Covid-19 issues, Harvard said that the shift to virtual classrooms for both graduate and undergraduate students will start Tuesday with a goal of it being fully in place by March 23, when spring break ends. Harvard urged students not to return to campus after spring break ends.

Smith College (March 10)

The last in-person classes at Smith will be held on Friday. The college will extend spring break to students until March 29 and online and alternative classes will start the following day.

