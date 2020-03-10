Mark Meadows, President Donald Trump’s incoming White House chief of staff, has quarantined himself after coming into contact with someone who tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Meadows, a veteran Republican congressman from North Carolina, joins five other lawmakers who are putting themselves in quarantine or restricting their work after contact with people who tested positive for the virus.

Earlier Monday, Republican Representatives Doug Collins of Georgia and Matt Gaetz of Florida announced that they had gone into self-imposed quarantine after learning they’d come in contact at a conservative group’s conference with an individual who subsequently tested positive for the novel coronavirus that has been spreading globally.