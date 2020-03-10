Boston must cancel the 2020 Marathon. It is less than six weeks away. Thousands of runners and fans will be flying into Boston from multiple countries. Runners will be passing through crowds of tens of thousands in communities along the 26.2-mile route to the huge crowds typical at the end of the race. Boston’s advanced medical community needs to use its authority to advocate for the cancellation as a preventive measure. An early cancellation could mitigate the economic impact of the losses and protect Boston’s reputation as a city with progressive scientific policies in response to the threat of a pandemic.

Giles Kotcher