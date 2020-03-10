Disappointed but hopeful, I asked a store employee if more of these products would be arriving soon. She pointed to about a dozen newly delivered unopened transport crates and shrugged her shoulders, indicating their content was still a mystery.

Like dozens of frantic shoppers in the pharmacy, I scrambled to get my hands on today’s global survival tool in the coronavirus outbreak — hand sanitizer. Predictably, all brands of alcohol-based gels had been scooped up already. Rushing to alternative shelves, I found that rubbing alcohol and aloe gel — ingredients for homemade sanitizers — had also been raided, as had travel-size products in a bin in another corner of the store.

Then she mentioned that there was a big bin at the front of the store with a few remaining bottles of alcohol in it. The words of thanks hardly left my mouth and I was on my way to salvation.

The black bin sat behind a long line of customers waiting to check out. I looked inside and saw about a dozen remaining bottles of alcohol, so I took two of them. As I settled into a spot at the end of the check-out line, I heard a young man pointing out to another frantic shopper that there were a few bottles of hand sanitizer gel on a shelf right behind me.

Elated, I turned quickly toward that shelf, reaching toward a bottle of sanitizer when the frantic arms of a taller and bolder shopper stretched over my head and scooped up all four remaining bottles. I had not only lost my place in the check-out line, but I had also come up empty.

“Oh . . . too bad,“ I said softly, taking my place of defeat at the new end of the line, behind the taller, faster grabber.

Suddenly, a bottle of sanitizer was being offered to me by the young man who had alerted the speed grabber just moments earlier. He had taken two bottles for himself and was offering me one. Grateful, but feeling he deserved his find, I thanked him and turned away.

But he insisted, probably aware that I was in the high-risk elders group, while he was young and less vulnerable. I finally accepted the bottle as we chatted.

“I have a 13-week-old baby at home,” he mentioned casually.

“What?” I stuttered suddenly, pushing the disputed bottle of sanitizer back to him. “Then you need to keep this. You need to protect that baby . . . thank you for your offer, but this doesn’t seem right.”

We went back and forth for a few minutes, with me insisting that he keep the bottle and he repeating that I should have it, claiming he had plenty of supplies at home. Finally, I agreed.

Once in the parking lot, I caught his eye as he was getting into his car. I waved and shouted, “Thanks again . . . and kiss that baby for me!”

He smiled warmly, nodded, and waved good-bye, shouting, “No worries . . . you take care.”

I shall never forget this kind and generous stranger. If we all are to survive this latest test of our humanity during the coronavirus outbreak, we will have to be more like him — vigilant about our inner circle but ready to reach out to others when we can.

Whoever you are, kind sir, thank you and stay well.

Mary Ann Sorrentino is a columnist. She can be reached at thatmaryann@yahoo.com.