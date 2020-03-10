The recommendations by the Globe in the aftermath of Super Tuesday were well stated until the conclusion that “it was [Joe] Biden’s political contacts in high places as the former VP and a longtime senator that saved him.”

In a far-reaching editorial on the status of the Democratic primary system ( “This isn’t a good way to pick a president,” March 5), the Globe makes several legitimate points and viable suggestions about the flawed process. New Hampshire and Iowa should not be the gatekeepers for presidential aspirants; the first primary day should also include states with diversity, urban issues, and larger populations.

Advertisement

Biden’s comeback was certainly assisted by endorsements from elected officials and presidential candidates who had ended their campaigns. However, the Globe’s suggestion that Biden’s historic reversal of fortune was primarily the result of his contacts seems to be sour grapes, since the paper’s endorsed candidate, Elizabeth Warren, didn’t win — or place. Biden struck a chord with the electorate, including Massachusetts voters, who view him as a compassionate advocate for people and their problems, and a fair, decent guy. To suggest that his campaign’s revival was the result of outside forces, as opposed to qualities Biden has shown for years, is an unwarranted reaction to Warren’s loss, and it is wrong.

Steven E. Kramer

Mashpee





Voters have jolted polarized race back to center, where it belongs

Your headline “This isn’t a good way to pick a president” appears at first glance to be sour grapes on your part, given that the voters of Massachusetts placed Senator Elizabeth Warren third in the primary balloting. But you make excellent points about how Iowa and New Hampshire play an outsize role in the process.

The selection of state delegates to the Democratic and Republican conventions should, and must, be done by all voters in a primary election process. Caucuses must be eliminated in all states. You’re right that this election process has gone on way too long.

Advertisement

To all the socialists and progressives out there working to hijack the Democratic Party of the everyday moderate working class, and every white nationalist working to hijack the Republican Party of common-sense business practices: Leave. Start your own political parties to stand for what you believe, whatever that may be.

The “we,” as in “We the People” of our Constitution, and the “United,” as in the United States of America, are sacred, have served us well for more than 200 years, and must be preserved. Hopefully the jolt delivered by voters in South Carolina and on Super Tuesday has started to right the ship.

Jim Allen

Groton





Sanders has the answer for a better future

It is sad that so many candidates, editorial comments, and readers’ letters attempt to shame those of us who support Bernie Sanders into switching our allegiance to the “moderate” candidates who are supposedly more “electable.” Been there, done that, and we all know how that turned out.

For those who choose to beat Sanders with the “socialist” cudgel and don’t know the difference between democratic socialism and communism, please do some research or, better yet, take a trip across the pond so that you can answer President Trump as to why Norwegians aren’t lining up to apply for asylum. I have lived in Germany and England, so I have some knowledge of the universal health care that other developed countries adopted long ago.

Advertisement

As a former seasonal small-business owner, I also have knowledge of our cumbersome and expensive health insurance system and the joys of researching an affordable plan every year. How many jobs are not created, or are split into two part-time jobs, to save the employer the cost of insurance? Our antiquated health insurance system is a drain on our economy.

In 1971 I was able to pay for my state college tuition with my part-time job at the A&P. There is no chance of that for our future graduates. Instead they are saddled with debt.

Sanders is a visionary. He may not be able to accomplish all of his goals right away, but hopefully at least he will make some progress to benefit the 99 percent.

Noreen Thompsen

Eastham





Democrats could see a new lift in Southern vote

When President Lyndon Johnson reportedly predicted, upon signing the Civil Rights Act in 1964, that the Democrats will have lost the South for 25 years, he should have predicted about 50 years.

Furthermore, he probably expected that the party would win it back through the efforts of the Southern establishment, not from the Black grass roots after two generations of racial change.

Martin Heyman

Newton



