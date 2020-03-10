The senior captain, who has skated for Austin Prep since she was in eighth grade, held down the blue line, then assisted on the winning goal to lead Austin Prep back to the Division 1 state final with a 2-1 win over Braintree at O’Brien Rink.

In fact, she said, she wasn’t going down at all.

WOBURN — Down by one goal in what could have been the last game of a five-year girls’ hockey career, Frankie Frelick wasn’t going down without a fight.

"There’s no words to describe it,” said Frelick, a Duke softball recruit. “I’m just so proud of the team. We put it all on the ice, and I never doubted for a moment that we were going to pull it out.”

Sophomore Sabina Axelrod passed the puck from the back corner up to Frelick at the right point, then met Frelick’s fast-flying wrister at the net to tap it home with 1:42 left to play.

The Cougars (21-1-2) will face Woburn in Sunday’s state final.

Braintree scored first, when senior Ally DeCoste drove home a shot off the draw with 1:20 remaining in the first period.

In the second frame, Austin Prep quieted the Wamps (20-3-2), killing a big power play, allowing just six shots on goal.

“We had to do a better job of getting the puck, tipping the puck in deep,” said Austin Prep coach Stephanie Wood. “We weren’t using our defense enough on the blue line at the start of the game.

“We did a better job of finding the open man and getting it up to the points. That’s one of our biggest assets as a team.”

Sophomore Isabel Hulse tied the game from the far post after being set up by eighth-grader Monique Lyons with 10:11 left to play. Frelick and her defense held strong through another Braintree power play when sophomore Lauryn Hanafin made five of her 27 stops.

Braintree netminder Ellie Foley finished with 26 stops.

“Their goalie played really good,” said Braintree coach Kevin Burchill, whose Wamps appeared in the state semifinals for the first time since 2009. “At the end of the day, they got the last shot. It is what it is.”

Woburn 2, Boston Latin 0 — Woburn (19-2-2) is headed back to TD Garden for the third time in four seasons with a shutout at O’Brien Rink.

Freshman Angelina DiGirolamo scored both goals, one of which was shorthanded, and senior Amanda Essigmann made 20 saves to shut out the Wolfpack (16-4-4).

“We were just being aggressive, moving the puck, and putting it in the net,” DiGirolamo said. “Everyone’s so happy. We’re very excited to play and we can’t wait to be at the Garden.”

After a standout regular season, DiGirolamo has shined in the tournament. She scored both goals Friday in the Tanners’ overtime victory over St. Mary’s. Against Boston Latin, she scored with 1:06 to go in the first and with 6:36 to play in the second.

“To says she’s a special player isn’t doing it justice,” said Woburn coach Steve Kennedy. “But I’ll say that she’s an incredibly special player. We’re very fortunate to have her, and she’s come through for us time and time again.”

Boston Latin’s semifinal appearance was their deepest tournament run in 20 years. However, because of injuries, the Wolfpack played Monday with just three defenders.

“They laid it on the line for us,” said Boston Latin coach Tom McGrath. “We asked them to just compete, like they did all year. They competed. It was a sad outcome, not the outcome we wanted

At 12:53 of the third period, Woburn senior Jackie Lees went down against the boards behind the Boston Latin net. She was helped to a sitting position by the referees, trainers, and a Woburn police officer. Play was stopped for 20 minutes before Lees was fitted with a neck brace and stretchered off the ice by the Woburn Fire Department. She was taken to the hospital as a precaution with a suspected concussion, according to Woburn athletic director Jim Duran.

“Once that happens, the momentum stops and both teams have to kind of reset,” Kennedy said. “I think our kids exhibited some really significant mental toughness.

“That’s a team that really loves each other, and I don’t think we could’ve gotten this far without that team chemistry.”