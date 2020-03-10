Ben Fici scored the go-ahead goal with 1:25 to play and fourth-seeded Belmont captured its first-ever Division 1 North championship with a 3-2 victory over 11th-seeded St. John’s (Shrewsbury) on Monday night at Tsongas Center.

LOWELL — In one year, Belmont went from last place in the Middlesex League to a date at TD Garden on the last day of the season.

After securing their fourth straight one-goal victory of the postseason, the Marauders (14-5-5) will take on South champion Walpole in Sunday’s Division 1 state final.

Fici carried the puck through the neutral zone and weaved toward the left wing boards before cutting in at the faceoff circle and snapping an off-hand shot to the far top right corner over the glove of Pioneers goalie Dan Laursen (28 saves).

“I kind of blacked out after,” Fici said. “All I remember is kind of picking the puck up, picking my head and seeing the defenseman kind of backing away and fading toward me. I just let it rip. Didn’t even see the net, just putting it on net hoping for a rebound or something.”

It might have been hard to envision the Marauders being in that position after the first period, when they were outshot 9-1 and trailed almost from the drop of the puck. Matthew Myers scored just 52 seconds into the game to put the Pioneers on top 1-0 after one, and Belmont goalie Nico Carere (27 saves) played a big role in keeping it that close.

But the tide turned completely in the second period, when Belmont put 17 shots on goal and tied it on Matthew Brody’s rebound putback.

“They [responded] in the second and third. You just can’t count these kids out,” said Belmont coach Fred Allard, who added he had no adjustments or words during intermission that made the difference. “It goes back to us being last in the Middlesex League last year. They all felt we should have been better than that.”

If Fici’s goal was the winner, Marco Santagati was the one that shifted the momentum. Griffin Burns put St. John’s up 2-1 with 7:50 to go, and the Pioneers (12-9-5) went on the power play just 49 seconds later. But Santagati took a lead pass and was able to beat a St. John’s defenseman at the blue line, skated in alone and flipped in a backhander to tie it with 6:21 to play.

That set the stage for Fici and the Marauders to make history moments later.

“It’s hard to put into words,” Fici said. “You see the NHL guys go through this, but it’s nothing like them. It’s my team, my goalie, my defense.”