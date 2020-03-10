BU’s resurgence earned them the third seed in the Patriot League tournament, where they proceeded to knock off Navy in the quarterfinals and Bucknell in the semifinals to reach Wednesday night’s title game at top-seeded Colgate (7:30 p.m., CBSSN). The winner will earn the league’s automatic berth to the NCAA Tournament.

The Terriers entered that matchup at 3-7 and reeling on a five-game losing streak. But after holding off a late run to defeat Dartmouth and snap the skid, Jones watched his team take off with confidence and rattle off 12 wins in its next 15 games.

Boston University men’s basketball coach Joe Jones points to a mid-December nonconference game against Dartmouth as the turning point of the season.

Advertisement

“Just getting that win against Dartmouth changed everything for us,” said Jones, who’s in his ninth year with the Terriers. “From there we started playing better basketball more consistently. The big thing in Patriot League play was that we were very consistent with our focus and energy.”

Forward Max Mahoney, a 6-foot-8-inch first-team All-Patriot League selection, leads the Terriers in both scoring (15.4) and rebounding (8.2), while redshirt sophomore Walter Whyte returned from missing last season because of an injury to average 13 points per contest.

BU (20-13, 12-6) is searching for the program’s first Patriot title since joining the league in 2013, and their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2011.

Jones said he has been getting goosebumps when people have mentioned the possibility of reaching the tournament to him.

“It’s the ultimate goal for every program,” Jones said. “To be able to go celebrate with our BU family and represent the university on a national stage would be an awesome thing.”

In order to reach the big dance, BU will have to take down a Colgate team that brought back a bulk of its core from last year’s NCAA Tournament squad.

Advertisement

All five Colgate starters average double-figure scoring, led by Jordan Burns and Will Rayman, a pair of All-Patriot League first-teamers.

“They [Colgate] bring a lot of challenges because they have a lot of guys who can score and who can shoot the ball at a high level, so you have to make sure you don’t give up a ton of threes,” Jones said. “There’s a lot that you have to overcome to beat them.”

BU lost to Colgate (25-8, 14-4) twice in the regular season ― 79-70 in late January in New York and 79-63 two weeks later in Boston.

After the semifinal win over Bucknell on Sunday, Whyte said he believes the Terriers have improved since the second loss to Colgate on Feb. 10. BU enters Wednesday’s final having won three in a row and four of five.

“We just got closer as a team,” Whyte said. “We honed in on the little things, getting stops, rebounding, 50-50 balls. We take pride in getting those. We’re just a whole 'nother-level team. It’s going to be scary facing us another time.”