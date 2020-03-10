“Major League Baseball would gladly participate in a serious Government Accountability Office (GAO) analysis of the many problems in Minor League Baseball that are impeding the development of players – including the widespread inadequacy of facilities, playing conditions, nutrition programs and burdensome travel demands,” said an MLB spokesperson via email. “A thorough study would show that the status quo is not just outdated but failing both players and communities across the country that are at risk of being left behind by minor league owners who can move their team and leave town at any moment.”

FORT MYERS – After Congress on Tuesday mandated an independent report to explore the harm that could result from its proposal to strip affiliation from 25 percent of minor-league baseball teams across the country, Major League Baseball offered an alternative focus – look at all the problems Minor League Baseball has caused.

Advertisement

MLB’s response came soon after the US House of Representatives passed unanimously House Resolution 6020. The language in the resolution lists all the positives that minor-league baseball provides to communities, and it commissions the GAO to evaluate the contributions of minor-league baseball to the US.

While a GAO report does not carry the weight of an enacted piece of legislation or a court order, its findings could wind up impacting the ongoing and frequently contentious negotiations between MLB and MiLB over a new professional baseball agreement before the current deal expires in September.

“Is this report going to make a huge impact on negotiations between Major League Baseball and the minor leagues – I don’t know, it might,” said Warren Zola, executive director of the Boston College Chief Executives Club, a program of the Carroll School of Management at Boston College.

Zola said he understood the value of a non- or bipartisan GAO report, “but candidly, you and I could write a 10-page paper today that would distill the exact same results of ‘the system is broken and it needs to be fixed’ and ‘it generates money but it’s not efficient.’ But there’s nobody in Congress who says ‘I want to be against baseball so I’m going to vote against this analysis.’”

Advertisement

Rep. Lori Trahan, a co-chair of the “Save Minor League Baseball” Task Force that introduced the bill, expressed pleasure at the resolution’s passage.

“Today, the House of Representatives stood up for millions of families that benefit from having a Minor League Baseball team like the Lowell Spinners in their community,” said Trahan, whose district encompasses much of Lowell, home of the Red Sox’ Class A Spinners, one of the original 42 teams on MLB’s hit list.

“MLB’s plan to dramatically cut the size of the minor leagues would have a devastating impact on the cultural and economic health of cities and towns across our country. As a long-time partner to the league, Congress is monitoring this proposal closely.”

Major League Baseball concluded with a reminder on the role it wants Congress and the GOA to play.

“MLB is confident that we can simultaneously keep baseball in the communities in which it is currently being played and modernize our player development system so that it fits the 21st century, improves playing conditions and increases opportunities for players,” said the MLB spokesperson. “We look forward to working with Congress and the GAO, but the most constructive role they can play at this time is to encourage Minor League Baseball to continue working with MLB to address the real issues impacting minor league players and communities.”

Advertisement

Minor League Baseball did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Michael Silverman can be reached at michael.silverman@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @MikeSilvermanBB