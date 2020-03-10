The Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Council announced the decision Tuesday morning during a press conference at its headquarters in Cheshire.

Connecticut became the first state to cancel its winter high school tournaments in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

“Due to continuing concerns regarding the spread of COVID-19 [coronavirus] CIAC has made the difficult decision to cancel the remainder of its winter championship tournaments,” the association said in a statement.

“The decision was made in light of discussions with numerous agencies and considering the circumstances of our member schools, our championship venues, and weighing the health and safety of our student-athletes, parents, and fans given the uncertainty that surrounds the spread of this virus.”

Glenn Lungarini, executive director of the state association, said, “The CIAC understands and appreciates the disappointment that student-athletics, parents, coaches, and administrators may feel as a result of this decision. However, we must always place the health and safety of our student-athletes first.”

Lungarini added the CIAC had been informed by some school districts they may be unable to participate in the tournaments, or continue without any fans or with a severely limited number of fans in attendance if the tournaments were held.

Reaction across the state to the decision was mixed -- ranging from anger, to disappointment, to understanding of the ongoing crisis.

“At this point the safety of the players is the most important,” said New Milford boys’ hockey coach Scott Capriglione, whose team opened tournament play Monday night with a Division 3 first-round victory against the Joel Barlow/Weston/Abbott Tech co-operative team.

“Would we love to play? Yes. I am glad they made the decision swiftly and across all sports. Now we just deal with it and move on.”

The Connecticut state tournaments typically run about a week later than those in Massachusetts. State finals in boys’ and girls’ basketball were scheduled to be played March 21-22 at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, while Yale University’s Ingalls Arena in New Haven was slated to host the boys’ hockey state semifinals and championship games from March 16-24.

“Pretty emotional for all of us right now,” said Xavier boys’ hockey coach Karl Sundquist, whose team was scheduled to open Division 1 tournament play Tuesday night against Fairfield Warde/Ludlowe at Wesleyan University. “It just doesn’t seem right. I don’t agree with it. For it to end like this after so much work, so much love ... you feel for the seniors, and their families.”

Fairfield Prep boys’ hockey coach Matthew Sather echoed the sentiments about those players who are missing out on an opportunity of a lifetime.

“I’m not sure anyone knows what is right in this situation,” said Sather, whose team was scheduled to begin its Division 1 championship defense Tuesday night against Immaculate. “My thoughts are with the graduating seniors … thinking about how much we accomplished on and off the ice this year.”

Jake Walker, who started at goalie before graduating from Fairfield Prep and now attends Boston College, has started an online petition to the CIAC to host the tournaments with no fans in attendance. It garnered more than 30,000 signatures in three hours.

The CIAC decision did not immediate impact girls’ hockey, a sport not sanctioned by the state association. The semifinal games are scheduled for Tuesday night at The Rinks at Shelton, with the championship game Thursday at Edward L. Bennett Rink in West Haven.

Other winter sports such as girls’ gymnastics, indoor track, swimming, and wrestling already had completed their championships.

“It’s difficult to say to seniors and to others that they won’t have the opportunity to finish these tournaments,” Lungarini said. “But we do believe it is what is in the best interests of all our membership, and the schools in Connecticut, to have that directive from us.”

In Massachusetts, the MIAA has no plans to shift the postseason schedule right now. Finals will be finished by Sunday.

“Participating tournament schools have been advised of on-going and fluid conversations with various agencies including the CDC, DPH, the Commissioner of Education, participating venues and state Superintendents regarding public gatherings and COVID-19,” the MIAA said in a statement on its website. “The safety and well-being of our competing schools, communities and teams are our number one priority. There have been no changes to the tournament schedule due to COVID-19 at this date.”

In Rhode Island, the Rhode Island Interscholastic League has moved its remaining boys’ hockey state tournament games from Brown University’s Meehan Auditorium to Boss Arena at the University of Rhode Island. Best-of-three championship series in Divisions 1 and 2 will be played Friday, Saturday, and Monday (if necessary).