Sports events across the globe continue to feel the impact of the coronavirus. The disruption has extended to the local sports scene as well.

▪ The Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference decided to cancel the remainder of its winter championship tournaments. Here is the statement from the CIAC:

“Due to continuing concerns regarding the spread of COVID-19 (coronavirus) CIAC has made the difficult decision to cancel the remainder of its winter championship tournaments.The decision was made in light of discussions with numerous agencies and considering the circumstances of our member schools, our championship venues, and weighing the health and safety of our student-athletes, parents, and fans given the uncertainty that surrounds the spread of this virus.”

Advertisement

Connecticut Division 2 and Division 3 boys hockey tournaments opened up with their first-round games last week. Division 1 was scheduled to start Tuesday night. State finals were scheduled for March 19, 23 and 24 at Yale.

The MIAA released a statement saying there are no changes to postseason schedules yet. Connecticut schools are one week behind Massachusetts schools; Mass. schools finish up postseason tournaments this Sunday.

Ivy League tournament canceled, but NCAA Tournament still on

▪ The Ivy League canceled its basketball tournaments scheduled to be held at Harvard’s Lavietes Pavilion this weekend, the league announced Tuesday. The two regular-season champions — the Princeton women and the Yale men — receive the conference’s automatic bids to the NCAA Tournament. Those who bought tickets to the games scheduled for Harvard will receive a full refund.

▪ The NCAA is still going ahead with its plans for the NCAA tournament, with the men’s and women’s basketball tournament scheduled to begin next week. Here is the statement from president Mark Emmert:

▪ The Big East Conference announced Monday evening that it is moving forward with its plans to conduct the men’s basketball tournament at Madison Square Garden March 11-14.

Advertisement

▪ Hockey East continues to monitor the situation, but as of Tuesday plans to go ahead with the men’s quarterfinals March 13-15 at the campus sites, with the semifinals and final played March 20-21 at TD Garden.

Rangers catcher Chirinos concerned about playing in Seattle

With just over two weeks until baseball's opening day, Texas Rangers catcher Robinson Chirinos says he's “a little bit” concerned about traveling to Seattle with Washington state having the worst coronavirus outbreak in the U.S.

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee said Tuesday the state is preparing for potentially tens of thousands of cases, based on estimates of the spread of the disease. The Mariners are scheduled to open their season by hosting the Rangers on March 26. Major League Baseball said Monday that all opening weekend series were still set to run as planned.

The Boston Marathon is on, for now

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh said that as of Tuesday the Boston Marathon scheduled for next month is still on.

Conversations with other stakeholders involved in the marathon — which expects about 31,000 runners as well as million spectators and pumps more than $200 million into the city’s economy — are ongoing, Walsh said at an impromptu news conference outside City Hall.

Bruins-Sharks in Calfornia in flux

Santa Clara County in California has a gathering ban in place to stem the outbreak of coronavirus. The Bruins are scheduled to play the Sharks in San Jose a week from Saturday. Here’s what could happen.

Jerry Remy staying behind

Jerry Remy wasn’t scheduled to be with the Red Sox during their season opening swing through Toronto. Now, he’s skipping the second half of the first trip. The decision comes as a precaution.

Advertisement

With all my underlying conditions, they don’t want me getting sick somewhere else other than at Mass General – they don’t want me quarantined somewhere and I can’t get back to Mass General, where they would really want me," Remy said Tuesday.

Celtics cautious but more concerned for fans

The angst in the NBA is growing surrounding what the league might decide to do – and if they might play without fans in attendance.

“Nobody wants to play without fans,” coach Brad Stevens said Tuesday. “That would be really too bad. But totally understand if those decisions are made, they’re made by people that are much more qualified than us to make them.

European soccer played in empty stadiums

▪ All upcoming professional soccer games in Spain, France and Portugal, as well as some in Germany and a European Championship qualifying match in Slovakia, will be played in empty stadiums.

The Spanish league said Tuesday that matches in the first and second divisions will be played without fans for at least two weeks. The announcement came after the government outlined a series of preventative measures being implemented to help contain the spread of the virus, including ordering all sporting events with a significant number of fans — professional and non-professional — to be played in empty venues.

Olympic qualifying in flux

▪ Qualifying events for the Tokyo Olympics are being canceled or postponed almost daily, and time is running out for athletes to prove they meet the standard.

Advertisement

Rowing was the latest sport to find itself in flux on Tuesday when it canceled two World Cups, the European Olympic and Paralympic qualifying regatta, and the final Paralympic qualifier. All were to be held in Italy from April 10 to May 10. World Rowing said it wants to relocate the qualifiers and was talking with other countries. It hoped to offer good news next week.

Media access limited

▪ In an unprecedented move, MLB, MLS, NFL and the NHL issued a statement Monday night limiting locker room access for the media. "After consultation with infectious disease and public health experts, and given the issues that can be associated with close contact in pre- and post-game settings, all team locker rooms and clubhouses will be open only to players and essential employees of teams and team facilities until further notice,” the statement said. "Media access will be maintained in designated locations outside of the locker room and clubhouse setting. We will continue to closely monitor this situation and take any further steps necessary to maintain a safe and welcoming environment.”

Send updates and cancellations to sports@globe.com.



