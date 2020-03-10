NORTH PORT, Fla. — Monday’s decision by Major League Baseball to join the NBA, NHL and MLS in banning media personnel from clubhouses and locker rooms because of the spread of COVID-19 virus was not something Red Sox manager Ron Roenicke anticipated just a few days ago.
“Obviously we’re hoping that worldwide we can get a handle on this thing and kind of go back to normal,” Roenicke said after the Sox beat the Atlanta Braves, 2-1, in a spring training game.
“With the decisions that are made, they’re trying to protect everybody. I know it’s hard on [reporters] but we’ll do everything we can to make sure that the players you need to talk to are there for you.”
The next step could be playing games without fans.
“I certainly hope it doesn’t come to that,” Roenicke said. “Who knows? It’s all about trying to stop this thing and whatever they recommend, we’ll follow.”
Some Red Sox players are concerned about the situation and are avoiding contact with fans. Others are carrying on as usual.
“It’s an individual thing. But I’ve had some players say they’re worried,” Roenicke said. “Some players aren’t comfortable doing what they’re used to doing.”
The Red Sox sent out a release after the game saying media availability with players and coaches would take place in the interview room at JetBlue Park or outside on a bench adjacent to the clubhouse. Media were warned that, “a minimum distance of six feet must be kept” from players or coaches.”
Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.