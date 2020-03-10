NORTH PORT, Fla. — Monday’s decision by Major League Baseball to join the NBA, NHL and MLS in banning media personnel from clubhouses and locker rooms because of the spread of COVID-19 virus was not something Red Sox manager Ron Roenicke anticipated just a few days ago.

“Obviously we’re hoping that worldwide we can get a handle on this thing and kind of go back to normal,” Roenicke said after the Sox beat the Atlanta Braves, 2-1, in a spring training game.

“With the decisions that are made, they’re trying to protect everybody. I know it’s hard on [reporters] but we’ll do everything we can to make sure that the players you need to talk to are there for you.”