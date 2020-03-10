As of dawn on Tuesday, there had been no word from the Bruins or the NHL as to how that will impact the Bruins-Sharks game scheduled there for March 21.

In San Jose, where the Bruins are scheduled to play the Sharks a week from Saturday, the county’s board of health on Monday night placed a ban on mass gatherings (i.e. 1,000 or more) for at least the remainder of the month.

PHILADELPHIA – Your morning quick skate prior to the Bruins facing the Flyers here Tuesday night at the Wells Fargo Center.

The options would appear:

Cancel the game.

Postpone the game.

Shift the game to Boston.

Shift the game to a neutral site.

Play the game with fewer than 1,000 people in attendance at SAP Center—aka a “ghost” game.

The Sharks sent a news release indicating they would comply with the ban.

“SAP Center at San Jose is aware of the County of Santa Clara’s Public Health Department order to prohibit public and private mass gatherings through the end of March. We will adhere to the mandated guidelines. No events are scheduled at SAP Center until Tues., March 17. We will be reviewing each scheduled event due to take place for the rest of the month and provide an update in the coming days. We appreciate the understanding and patience of our fans, guests and partners during this unprecedented time," the Sharks’ statement read.

If the decision is to switch the March 21 game to TD Garden, it likely would be an early afternoon matinee because the Hockey East men’s championship final is scheduled to drop the puck there at 7 p.m.

The Sharks do not have a game scheduled for March 22. Following their scheduled game with the Bruins, they open a three-city road trip on Monday, March 23.

The stop in San Jose currently stands as the final game of a three-city California road trip for the Bruins that also includes stops in Anaheim (March 18) and Los Angeles (March 19). As of Tuesday morning, the boards of health in those cities had not imposed any restrictions on mass gatherings.

New media rules

As of early Tuesday morning , the Bruins had not informed traveling members of the Boston media here about access procedures for the morning skate, following the NHL’s decision on Monday to limit player-media interaction.

However, it’s expected the Bruins will make select players available for interviews among small groups of media members in the Wells Fargo Center hallway adjacent to the dressing room.

Coach Bruce Cassidy, similar to his predecessor, Claude Julien, routinely has met the media for interviews in the hallway, both before and after games, since becoming bench boss in Feb. 2017.

On game nights in Boston, Cassidy answers questions at a podium located in the Will McDonough press room adjacent to the dressing room on the third floor of TD Garden.

When the club practices in Brighton, Cassidy’s interviews are held in a small conference room, with theatre-style seating, adjacent to the dressing room. Going forward, for as long as the league maintains media access limitations, it’s likely the select players will be brought into that room for interviews once Cassidy finishes his media session.

Other notes

▪ Losers to the Lightning, 5-3, Saturday night, the Bruins will be without blueliners Torey Krug and Brandon Carlo, both sidelined with upper-body injuries.

John Moore, who stepped back into the lineup for Carlo on Saturday, will be paired up with Connor Clifton, back in the rotation for the first time since exiting due to injury Dec. 29 vs. Buffalo.

▪ The Bruins, with a bountiful 28 points in the bank since the late-January All-Star break, have been outpaced by only Tampa (30) and the Flyers (29). League-wide, they rank 1-2-3 for overall points since the break.

▪ Look for Tuukka Rask (25-8-6), the loser against the Bolts on Saturday, to be back in net for the Bruins, opposed by 21-year-old Carter Hart (24-12-3). Rask, one of eight tenders with 25 or more wins this season, leads that group in save percentage (.926) and goals-against average (2.18).

▪ Brad Marchand is riding a 12-game scoring streak (5-12-17) and needs only two more goals to reach the 30-goal plateau for a fifth straight season. When he pops in No. 30, the Bruins will be the first team in more than 25 years to finish the season with three players with 30 goals for three straight seasons. Linemates Patrice Bergeron (30) and David Pastrnak (48) will be the other two to join him in the 30-for-3 club.

The Red Wings, Penguins, and Islanders all had a minimum of three 30-goal scorers in three seasons, 1991-’94, a feat not accomplished since then.

▪ Jaro Halak is the likely starter in the Boston net Friday night in Buffalo, positioning Rask for the start against the Leafs the next night at the Garden. Once finished with the Leafs, the Bruins will have 10 games remaining in the regular season.

▪ There has been growing speculation that the Bruins will call up top prospect Jack Studnicka for a look with the varsity before the regular season ends. A first-year pro, Studnicka is AHL Providence’s top scorer (23-26—49), delivering points at nearly the same rate he scored across his final three junior seasons in the Ontario Hockey League.

A center, Studnicka likely would be slotted into a fourth line, possibly riding with the likes of Joakim Nordstrom and Chris Wagner.

The final long road trip of the season begins next Tuesday, when the Bruins depart for a three-city tour in Anaheim, LA and San Jose. It could be the ideal opportunity to get a look at Studnicka and perhaps allow coach Bruce Cassidy to back of ice time for veteran pivots Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci.

▪ Unable to score a goal for the first four months of the season, Charlie McAvoy entered Tuesday’s game with a 2-5—7 line over the last six games. His total production this season: 5-27—32. His next point will establish a career-high for the 22-year-old former Boston University standout.

▪ Flyers right winger Jakub Voracek will enter Tuesday night with 488 career assists since entering the league with Columbus in 2008-’09. Over that 12-year stretch, Voracek ranks No. 3 among all wingers for assists, behind only Patrick Kane (582) and Blake Wheeler (495). Voracek, 30, grew up in Kladno, Czechia, the same hometown as Jaromir Jagr (1,155 career assists). Jagr, 48, is still playing in Kladno.

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeKPD.