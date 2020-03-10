The Bruins will report to the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia Tuesday morning for their first day-of-game workout after the NHL on Monday imposed restrictions on media access to players around concerns about coronavirus.

As of Monday evening, the Bruins had not informed traveling members of the Boston media about access procedures for the morning skate at WFC, where the Bruins will face the Flyers Tuesday night.

However, based on how the Maple Leafs ratcheted down on media access on Monday, it’s likely the Bruins will follow a similar protocol, making select players available for interviews among small groups of media members in the WFC hallway adjacent to the dressing room.