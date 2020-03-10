The Bruins will report to the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia Tuesday morning for their first day-of-game workout after the NHL on Monday imposed restrictions on media access to players around concerns about coronavirus.
As of Monday evening, the Bruins had not informed traveling members of the Boston media about access procedures for the morning skate at WFC, where the Bruins will face the Flyers Tuesday night.
However, based on how the Maple Leafs ratcheted down on media access on Monday, it’s likely the Bruins will follow a similar protocol, making select players available for interviews among small groups of media members in the WFC hallway adjacent to the dressing room.
Coach Bruce Cassidy, similar to his predecessor, Claude Julien, routinely has met the media for interviews in the hallway, both pregame and postgame, since becoming bench boss in Feb. 2017. On game nights in Boston, he answers questions at a podium located in Will McDonough press room adjacent to the dressing room on the third floor of TD Garden.
When the club practices in Brighton, Cassidy’s interviews are held in a small conference room, with theatre-style seating, adjacent to the dressing room. Going forward, for as long as the league maintains media access limitations, it’s likely the select players will be brought into that room for interviews, once Cassidy finishes his media session.
