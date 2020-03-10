The decision comes hours after Harvard University announced that all classes on campus will be moving to an online-only format to attempt to stem the outbreak of coronavirus spreading across the world.

The Ivy League is canceling its basketball tournament scheduled to be held at Harvard’s Lavietes Pavilion this weekend, the league announced Tuesday.

“We understand and share the disappointment with student-athletes, coaches and fans who will not be able to participate in these tournaments,” Ivy League executive director Robin Harris said in a statement. “Regrettably, the information and recommendations presented to us from public health authorities and medical professionals have convinced us that this is the most prudent decision.”

The two regular season champions – Princeton women and Yale men – receive the conference’s automatic bids to the NCAA Tournament.





