Jack Lanzilli scored twice and L-S had seven different scorers, receiving contributions from throughout the lineup in an 8-1 rout of Triton at Tsongas Center.

Second-seeded Lincoln-Sudbury found itself on the short end of the shot count Monday night against fifth-seeded Triton. But when the Warriors put them on net, they made them count.

“We just came out right away,” second-year L-S coach Matt Carlin said. “I don’t think the score reflected how good a hockey team and how well-coached [Triton is]. We knew we were going to have our hands full.”

Nonetheless, the Warriors scored four times in the first period, including goals from Jacob Sacher and Lanzillo in a span of 52 seconds midway through the period to take quick control of the game. After Triton (17-5-2) got on the board in the final minute of the period on a strike by Brad Killion, L-S continued the blitz with three more goals in the second, including a backbreaker by Brendan Quinn on a tip from Angelo Venuto just 21 seconds in.

The sectional championship is the second ever for the Warriors, who also went to TD Garden in 2016. Next up is a showdown with Division 2 South champion Canton, a rematch of the Feb. 12 game in which the Warriors (19-3-2) handed the defending state champions their only loss of the last two seasons.

“That was a great team win. Everyone’s excited to be going to the Garden,” said senior Will Dale, who scored his first goal of the season to make it 4-0. Dale missed much of the 2019-20 season with injuries.

His twin, John, got it started with a goal for the Warriors just 2:13 in,while Jacob Noyes and Andrew Tolland rounded out the scoring.

Jacki Hankey made 25 saves for L-S before being replaced midway through the third period. Triton finished with a 28-21 advantage in shots.

“We did a really good job burying our chances today,” Carlin said. “Our shooting has been good. Practices have been tough for our goalies of late. We’ve been scoring in practices, and a lot of times practices translate to games.”