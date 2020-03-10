With the win, Abington (22-5) advanced to Saturday’s state final against either Hopedale or Drury, where the Green Wave will look to avenge last year’s 55-52 defeat in the title game to Worcester Tech.

Maguire bounced back from a cold-shooting first half by making all nine of his attempts in the second frame, helping the Green Wave pull away in the third quarter and cruise to a 67-51 win over Snowden in a Division 4 state semifinal Tuesday at TD Garden.

It took Matt Maguire some time to find his shooting stroke, but once he did, Abington’s junior guard did not miss again.

“You got to get used to the backdrop,” said Maguire, who finished a game-high 25 points. “But my coaches just told me to keep shooting and stay confident, and they ended up all falling in the second half.”

Abington led, 22-16, at halftime, then nearly duplicated its first-half point total in the third quarter to take control. Maguire, who was 2 for 10 in the first half, netted 14 points in the frame, connecting on a pair of triples from each corner for a 40-24 lead.

On the defensive end, Abington’s 1-2-2 zone gave Snowden fits. The Green Wave forced 30 turnovers and used those steals to get out and run in transition. Guards Thomas Fanara, Colby Augusta, and Antwone Graham combined for seven steals and fed Maguire and 6-foot-8-inch big man Cam Curney (13 points, 13 rebounds) often for easy layups.

As a result, Abington opened up a commanding 20-point lead in the fourth quarter.

“We went up and saw Snowden on Friday and we thought the zone was the best way to beat them,” Abington coach Peter Serino said. “We don’t play a lot of zone, but we’re willing to do whatever it takes to put us in the best position to win.”

Junior guard Jarod McClanahan led Snowden (18-5), playing in the program’s first state semifinal, with 13 points. Javier Ellis, the team’s lone senior, finished with 5 points, 10 rebounds, and 3 blocks.

“Thirty turnovers and 13 missed free throws, that’s the story of the game,” Snowden coach Paul Rogers said. “But I still love my team. I told my guys I see Snowden on the jumbotron and for me personally I appreciate their efforts to get us here. I hope that we come back stronger next year.”