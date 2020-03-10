WASHINGTON — Jordan Roland hit five of 12 3-pointers and scored 21 points and sixth-seeded Northeastern led wire-to-wire to beat No. 7 Elon, 68-60, in Monday night’s Colonial Athletic Association tournament semifinal.

The Huskies (17-15) face top-seeded Hofstra in Tuesday's championship game for the second straight year.

Northeastern is just the third No. 6 seed to reach the CAA championship and the first since George Mason did it in 2007.