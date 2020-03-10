He is cancer-free right now, but given his medical regimen and history, he followed his doctor’s “strong suggestion” and will skip the Red Sox’ three-game series in Baltimore March 30-31 and April 1.

Remy has survived multiple bouts of cancer, his latest cropping up in August of 2018 when a tumor was discovered in his lung.

FORT MYERS, Fla. – Even though NESN broadcaster Jerry Remy’s health is sound right now, the risk of being exposed to coronavirus means he will skip part of the Red Sox’ season-opening road trip later this month.

“I talked with Dr. [Larry] Ronan [Monday] and with all this going on, he feels that travel wouldn’t be the best thing for me right now,” said Remy, who requires immunotherapy treatment every three weeks and a combination of vaccine and immunotherapy treatment, as well as a CT scan, every three months. “With all my underlying conditions, they don’t want me getting sick somewhere else other than at Mass General – they don’t want me quarantined somewhere and I can’t get back to Mass General, where they would really want me.”

Remy was not on the schedule for the season-opening series in Toronto March 26-29 and he was also scheduled to miss the second road trip to Seattle and Oakland, April 9-15.

If coronavirus does not affect the Red Sox schedule, Remy will be at Fenway Park for the season opener on April.

“It sucks but it is what it is,” said Remy. “It always bothers me to miss games. But if it’s only three, that’s fine. If the thing goes on and on and I have to miss more trips that’s going to really bother me. But you have to take your health, that’s obviously No. 1. You can’t control this stuff. You see how it’s affecting things here already. You wonder what it’s going to be like a month from now but you just don’t know. All I can do is, temporarily at this point, say that I will not do the Baltimore series and I’ll be off the road for six weeks and then we’ll reassess what the virus is doing and go from there.”

Remy’s next scheduled trip is to Minneapolis and Toronto at the end of April.

Overall, Remy’s outlook is positive.

“My CT scans have been great for 14 months so whatever they’ve done has been working, it’s great,” he said. “Even with that, you can’t put yourself at risk with all this craziness going on.”

