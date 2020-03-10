The Globe’s football writers were tasked with ranking the games on the Patriots’ schedule by difficulty, with only the information we have right now. We’ll revisit these rankings after the busiest portion of free agency has concluded and the quarterback carousel has taken a few more spins around its axis.

We may not know who will be on the roster, but we do know who is on the calendar for the Patriots in 2020, and the list is a doozy. The Patriots have the AFC and NFC West divisions, games against top AFC teams, and will be fighting off an ascending Bills team within the division. That translates to the toughest schedule in the NFL based on 2019 records and a lot of coast-to-coast travel.

Advertisement

P.S. One way or another, the odds look pretty good that Tom Brady will play at least one game at Gillette Stadium next season.

NORA PRINCIOTTI

The Patriots have both of last season’s Super Bowl teams on the schedule, and, no surprise, they get the top two spots as the toughest games on this list. The top seven games are against teams that are mostly stable and (unless San Francisco wants to do a Jimmy Garoppolo-for-Brady swap) have their quarterback situations figured out. So don’t expect very much movement after free agency. The Bills, who made the playoffs last year and have a ton of money to spend in free agency, are already in the top half, which is more divisional intrigue than we’re used to around here. The Jets, as always, are the Jets

1. at Kansas City

2. vs. San Francisco

3. vs. Baltimore

4. at Seattle

5. at Houston

6. at Buffalo

7. at LA Rams

8. vs. LA Raiders

9. vs. Buffalo

10. at Miami

11. vs. Denver

Advertisement

12. at LA Chargers

13 vs. Arizona

14. at NY Jets

15. vs. Miami

16. vs. NY Jets

BEN VOLIN

The Patriots have the toughest NFL’s No. 1 strength of schedule, including seven games against teams that won at least 10 games last season. But that doesn’t fully encapsulate how difficult the schedule will be. The road schedule will be an absolute beast, with three games on the West Coast and six involving a flight of at least three hours. The home schedule is difficult as well, with dates scheduled against the Ravens and 49ers. And the AFC East isn’t quite the pushover division it was in the past. The schedule is a monster, and is one big reason why the Patriots need Tom Brady back next year.

1. at Kansas City

2. at Seattle

3. at Houston

4. vs. Baltimore

5. at Buffalo

6. at Miami

7. vs. San Francisco

8. at NY Jets

9. at LA Rams

10. at LA Chargers

11. vs. Buffalo

12. vs. Arizona

13. vs. Miami

14. vs. Denver

15. vs. LA Raiders

16. vs. NY Jets

JIM McBRIDE

To be determined. It’s the theme of the offseason for the Patriots, as they await the resolution of Tom Brady’s situation. Once the NFL’s biggest domino falls, other matters of importance will tumble into place. New England’s schedule, however, is one thing that will remain the same, whether Brady is flinging footballs in Foxborough or parts unknown.

1. at Seattle

2. at Kansas City

Advertisement

3. Baltimore

4. at LA Rams

5. at LA Chargers

6. at Miami

7. at Buffalo

8. at Houston

9. San Francisco

10. Buffalo

11. at NY Jets

12. Denver

13. Arizona

14. Las Vegas

15. Miami

16. NY Jets

Nora Princiotti can be reached at nora.princiotti@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @NoraPrinciotti.