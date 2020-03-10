BREAKDOWN : The Sox took a 1-0 lead on Felix Hernandez in the fourth inning on an RBI single by Marco Hernandez. It was the only run the lefty allowed in five innings. The Sox turned a walk, a single, a hit by pitch, and a ground-out into a run in the sixth inning.





PLAYER OF THE DAY: Ryan Weber continued to make a strong case for No. 4 starter. He allowed one hit over four scoreless innings and struck out four without a walk. Weber has worked nine innings in three games and not allowed an earned run.

NEXT GAME: The Red Sox host the St. Louis Cardinals at 1:05 p.m. on Tuesday. Brian Johnson is the scheduled starter for the Red Sox with righthander Jack Flaherty going for the Cardinals. The game will be on WEEI-AM 850.





