With just days to go before NFL players vote on a 10-year labor agreement, one of the most influential members of its union’s executive committee has accused the staff of the NFL Players Association of negotiating the proposed deal in bad faith. Russell Okung , who has been a vocal opponent of the proposed 10-year labor deal now before roughly 2,000 NFL players, on Monday filed an unfair labor practice charge with the National Labor Relations Board, the independent federal agency tasked with guarding employee rights. The three-page filing accuses the NFLPA staff, including its executive director, DeMaurice Smith , of forcing a vote on the deal over the objections of its executive committee, in violation of the union’s constitution. Okung also accused the union’s leadership of trying to muzzle him from speaking out about the lack of transparency with the executive committee about the negotiations with NFL owners, which began last year.

All-Star shortstop Francisco Lindor suspended talks with the Cleveland Indians about a new contract so he can focus on the upcoming season. Lindor told The Athletic the sides have had “good conversations” but couldn’t come up with an agreement. “So we put that aside and let’s focus on winning,’’ said Lindor, who will make $17.5 million this season and is under the team’s contractual control through the 2021 season.

Astros ace Verlander (back) unlikely for opener

Astros ace Justin Verlander has a mild strain of a back muscle and said it would “probably take a miracle” for him to pitch in Houston’s opener at Oakland March 26. In an effort to remain positive, Verlander quickly added, “but I don’t want to leave miracles off the table.” The reigning AL Cy Young Award winner was hurt on his second-to-last pitch in Sunday’s exhibition game against the Mets. He had an MRI Monday and was diagnosed with a strained latissimus dorsi muscle. There is not a timetable for his return.

Figure skating

World Championships in Montreal to be canceled?

The Quebec government is evaluating whether to hold the World Figure Skating Championships in Montreal next week because of the new coronavirus. Quebec Health Minister Danielle McCann spoke after the International Ice Hockey Federation on Saturday canceled the Women’s World Hockey Championships that had been set for Nova Scotia from March 31-April 10. Hockey Canada said Nova Scotia health officials recommended the event not be held in a letter to the sport’s governing body.

Horse racing

Maximum Security trainer among those charges with drugging horses

More than two dozen people, including the trainer of champion Maximum Security, were charged in what authorities described as a widespread international scheme to drug horses to make them race faster. Trainer Jason Servis, whose stable includes the 3-year-old champion, was charged with administering performance-enhancing drugs to that horse and others. Maximum Security crossed the finish line first at the 2019 Kentucky Derby before being disqualified for interference and has since won four of his five high-profile races. The charges against trainers, veterinarians and others were detailed in four indictments unveiled in Manhattan federal court. Charges brought against the 27 people include drug adulteration and misbranding conspiracy.

Miscellany

Clippers add Joakim Noah

The Clippers signed free-agent center Joakim Noah, giving them an aggressive, physical presence with playoff experience. The 35-year-old two-time All-Star played 42 games with Memphis last season after agreeing to a buyout with the Knicks. He averaged 7.1 points, 2.1 assists and 5.7 rebounds for the Grizzlies … The Air Force Academy will not bring back men’s basketball coach Dave Pilipovich. The Falcons went 110-151 since Pilipovich took over midway through the 2011-12 season.