At least to start, it was business as usual.

As the defending D4 champion Cathedral girls opened up a 36-16 cushion over Matignon midway through the third quarter in the day’s opener of four games, the cheers were loud and enthusiastic, the play on the parquet physical, with contact, and low, and yes, high fives clearly pronounced from both teams.

Hours after the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Association abruptly canceled its basketball and hockey tournaments because of ongoing concerns with the coronavirus, it was game on for the MIAA’s Division 1 and 4 basketball semifinals Tuesday at TD Garden.

In a statement, the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association said it was moving forward to conduct the basketball and hockey championships March 10-15.

“In accordance with the recommendations from Gov. Baker to mitigate COVID-19, we encourage participants, spectators, workers and community members to practice good personal hygiene. We support the recommendation for the elderly and those with underlining health issues to stay away from large crowds.”

“The safety and well-being of our competing schools, communities and teams are our number one priority. There have been no changes to the tournament schedule due to COVID-19 at this date.”

In addition to the Division 2/3 basketball semifinals at TD Garden Wednesday, there were West/Central semifinals scheduled for Worcester State and Western New England on Tuesday and Wednesday, as well as boys’ hockey semifinals at Loring Arena (Super 8) in Framingham and Stoneham Arena (Division 3).

The MIAA boys’ and girls’ basketball finals are scheduled for Saturday in Worcester and the six boys’ and girls’ hockey championships Sunday at TD Garden.

Neil Johnson, a 50-year-old Abington alum who was in attendance to watch the Green Wave take on Snowden in the Division 4 boys’ semifinal, said he “absolutely felt safe being [at TD Garden],"

"There’s always been the flu around. It’s been there forever. You take the precautions. I’m not really concerned. Just use sanitizer, wash your hands, don’t touch the hand railings. But I’m not worried.”

“I can’t imagine them canceling the state final. I hope that doesn’t happen. I’d feel disappointed. I think they’re throwing a lot of panic out there.”

In the stands, Matignon sophomore Tyler Farren felt safe.

“I’m aware the coronavirus is definitely something to look out for.” he said. "Am I at risk to it? I feel like I am but I’m also at risk of the common cold. While you take precautions you can’t quarantine yourself. You got to keep living. Canceling the tournament would be an overreaction. At school they’ve been pushing hand sanitizer and washing your hands. I feel like we should continue to play with precaution.”

Recalling the 2018 state semifinals that were not played at TD Garden due to a snowstorm, Cathedral coach Clinton Lassiter was glad Tuesday’s games were played as scheduled.

“I figured, if they canceled this game, there was no makeup for the Garden," he said. "In terms of the coronavirus itself, it’s just crazy. I don’t know what to expect. Washing our hands more now.”

And still extending their hands for high-fives?

“Yes, unfortunately. It’s just by nature.”

And by nature, his Panthers are headed to another state final. With a following too.

At the first-quarter break of Cathedral’s 61-37 romp, a Panther fan bellowed from the seats, “Let’s go Cathedral, I already booked my room in Worcester [for Saturday’s state final].”

Correspondents Matt Doherty and Greg Levinsky also contributed from TD Garden.





Craig Larson can be reached at craig.larson@globe.com