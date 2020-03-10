BREAKDOWN: Brian Johnson gave up two runs in the first inning of his three-inning outing at JetBlue Park. The bullpen followed with six shutout innings. Christian Vazquez had a run-scoring double in the fourth inning, and infielder Jantzen Witte ― who has played 661 games in the Red Sox minor league system over a seven-year career ― had a two-run single in the sixth.

PLAYER OF THE DAY: Righthander Colten Brewer pitched 2⅔ shutout innings, striking out three, to pick up the victory.

NEXT GAME: The Sox travel to Port Charlotte, Fla., on Wednesday to face the Tampa Bay Rays at 6:35 p.m. Eduardo Rodriguez is scheduled to start for the Red Sox. The game will be broadcast on NESN and WEEI-AM 850.

JULIAN McWILLIAMS

Julian can be reached at julian,mcwiliams@globe.com.