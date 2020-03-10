WOBURN — Play was stopped 2 minutes 37 seconds into the third period of Monday night’s Division 1 girls’ hockey state semifinal at O’Brien Rink after Woburn High senior defender Jackie Lees suffered a suspected concussion behind the Boston Latin goal.
Skating for the puck behind the net, Lees got tangled with a Boston Latin defender, and hit the back of her head against the glass.
At first, Lees was motionless on the ice. A Woburn police officer opened a nearby door to check on her condition. She appeared dazed and it took five people to move her upright.
She was stretched off the ice by members of the Woburn Fire Department.
According to Woburn athletic director Jim Duran, Lees was taken to an area hospital as a precaution with a suspected concussion.
Woburn advanced to Sunday’s state final against Austin Prep with a 2-0 win.