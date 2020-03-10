WOBURN — Play was stopped 2 minutes 37 seconds into the third period of Monday night’s Division 1 girls’ hockey state semifinal at O’Brien Rink after Woburn High senior defender Jackie Lees suffered a suspected concussion behind the Boston Latin goal.

Skating for the puck behind the net, Lees got tangled with a Boston Latin defender, and hit the back of her head against the glass.

At first, Lees was motionless on the ice. A Woburn police officer opened a nearby door to check on her condition. She appeared dazed and it took five people to move her upright.