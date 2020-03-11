One of the best series is back on FX.

Pamela Adlon’s “Better Things” just started season 4, and last week it opened with a pair of beautifully bittersweet episodes. The first minutes of the first half-hour are a stirring welcome back, as the camera sweeps through the very lived-in home of the LA family of women we’ve come to know so well. The little things in each bedroom speak volumes about its owner, from the art on the walls to the scribbled notes on the dresser — it’s the approach of the entire series, focusing in on the small things to make bigger points, to gesture out.