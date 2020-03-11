Around the world, the spread of coronavirus has derailed music festivals (Coachella, South by Southwest) and shuttered high-profile arts venues (Vienna Opera House, Davies Symphony Hall in San Francisco). On Wednesday, Washington governor Jay Inslee banned gatherings larger than 250 people, effectively sidelining the Seattle arts scene (for context: Symphony Hall seats more than 2,000). At the time of publication, the City of Boston was not recommending that events and gatherings be canceled, and the website for the Mayor’s Office of Arts and Culture maintained that city-helmed arts events would continue as scheduled. Representatives from the office declined to comment further as of press time.

Venue closings. Canceled concerts. Scores of ticket holders who no longer care to sit with a few thousand strangers in a packed theater. There’s no shortage of ways to spend a night on the town in Boston, a city with more arts and cultural organizations per capita than even New York City (according to a 2016 report by the Boston Foundation). But as the number of Covid-19cases ticks upward, the city’s cultural institutions are taking steps large and small to protect artists, staff, and audiences.

Advertisement

While many performing arts groups have stayed the course in hard-hit cities including New York and San Francisco, universities play an outsize role in the Boston arts scene — and those organizations moved aggressively this week, restricting events and campus venues. Celebrity Series of Boston presents artists from all around the world, mostly in academically affiliated spaces. A March 12 concert at Harvard University’s Sanders Theatre featuring roots music singer and Newton native Aoife O’Donovan was successfully moved to nearby Somerville Theatre. But a March 18 date with radio personality/bluegrass artist Chris Thile had to be scratched. “It’s clearly a situation that none of us have been through before,” said Celebrity Series president and CEO Gary Dunning in a phone interview Tuesday. “There’s a sustained impact over time on a broad swath of the population and city. How do you plan for that?”

Another nonprofit presenter, Global Arts Live, took a hit when its March 20 event featuring composer Terry Riley was scrapped due to the Sanders closure. Global Arts Live’s Flamenco Festival kicks off next week, with certain performances scheduled for Berklee Performance Center, a popular venue at Berklee College of Music. As of press time, the organization was hunting for alternate venues. However, Flamenco Festival happenings scheduled for City Winery were still a go.

Advertisement

Harvard’s A.R.T. theater canceled a slate of March and April events on Wednesday, including the organization’s 2020 gala. New England Conservatory is home to several concert venues including Jordan Hall, a hub for respected groups including Boston Baroque. On Monday, the school announced that all performances at the school’s facilities would be open to NEC students, faculty, and staff only until further notice. Two days later came word from Boston Baroque — its March 27 and 29 performances of Vivaldi’s “The Four Seasons" were postponed. As for the company’s April 24-25 production of Handel’s opera “Ariodante,” that was canceled.

Elsewhere, spokespeople reported steady attendance and business as usual at the Museum of Fine Arts, ICA Boston, Peabody Essex, and Gardner Museum. In an e-mail from the Boston Symphony Orchestra, president and CEO Mark Volpe said that while the orchestra was monitoring recommendations from the CDC and World Health Organization, all programming at Symphony Hall would continue as scheduled. Spokespeople for the Huntington Theatre Company, Broadway in Boston, and the Emerson Colonial Theatre said they are focused on deep-cleaning facilities and providing patrons with additional hand sanitizer stations. Both the Colonial and Huntington said they are encouraging sick ticket holders to stay home, and the Huntington will waive any exchange fees for patrons who cannot attend or feel uncomfortable catching a performance. Huntington spokesperson Temple Gill also reported “raucous and full houses” at last weekend’s final performances of Second City’s comedy show “She the People” at the Calderwood Pavilion. “Thankfully, people are buying tickets and coming out,” she wrote in an e-mail.

Advertisement

However, things might look different for Boston’s performing arts groups this weekend, the first since Governor Charlie Baker declared a state of emergency on Tuesday.

Nonprofit arts leaders are braced for the worst when it comes to another crucial measure of organizational health: finances. “The safety of our artists and our audiences have always been top of mind, but we’ll clearly have to make blatant appeals for support," said Dunning, who surmised that arts groups could lose 10 to 15 percent of their annual operating budget because of cancellations and sunk costs, forcing them to dip into reserve funds, slow their growth, or borrow money. "I hope that people, individuals, and foundations realize that the impact on arts organizations is just as severe as it is anywhere else.”

Advertisement

The effect already looks severe for freelance artists who depend on large gatherings for their livelihood. Boston-based singer Anthony Mordechai Tzvi Russell said that a major university in the Northeast booked his duo Tzvey Brider (Two Brothers) a year ago, only to have the spring concert postponed indefinitely. Russell, a classically trained bass who now works at the intersections of Jewish and Black music, explained that most of his performances fall outside the Greater Boston area; next month he has pending gigs in Texas and New York.

“I’m just in a state of unknowing," Russell said by phone this week. "I don’t know what’s going to happen, and I am actually worried about my personal economy, because I think that the specter of the virus, combined with a lack of information, and what feels like a lack of effective response, means that this whole thing could be going on much longer than we think.”



