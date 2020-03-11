Want to keep up with the latest developments in coronavirus? Sign up for our new pop-up newsletter , ‘Coronavirus Now.’

The John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum said Wednesday in a statement it is “closing immediately and until further notice after learning that two employees attended a conference last week where other attendees were confirmed to have come down with the coronavirus. Neither of the Library employees have shown symptoms and both are in self-quarantine." The library said it "has been working with state public health officials to ensure all proper health measures are taken.”

Coolidge Corner Theatre (March 11)

The Coolidge says it "continues to be open for business as usual, with some additional precautionary measures in place. The majority of our special events are going ahead as planned, though we do regret to inform you that the COVID-19 situation has affected the availability of some of our speakers and guests, and we have had to postpone the following events: Boston Jewish Film Festival ReelAbilities Festival: Sunday, March 22, and Thursday, April 2; and Science on Screen: Cléo from 5 to 7: Monday, March 23.

Boston Baroque (March 11)

Boston Baroque has postponed its March Vivaldi program of “The Four Seasons” and “Gloria” and canceled its April production of Handel’s opera “Ariodante.” In a statement released Wednesday, Boston Baroque said "plans to invest in alternate concert experiences for our patrons are underway, including archival recordings of part opera productions online to stream, and exchanging tickets for alternate concerts to ticket holders of Handel’s ‘Ariodante.’ " The decision was made after New England Conservatory closed its campus to the public until May 1, including Jordan Hall.

Company One Theatre (March 11)

In response to the Coronavirus outbreak, Boston’s Company One Theatre has canceled its spring fundraiser, "The Jam,'' which had been scheduled to take place on April 2. However, its production of "Dance Nation,'' set for May 15-June 13 at the American Repertory Theater’s Loeb Ex, "will go on as scheduled,'' according to Company One, with tickets slated to go on sale soon. As for those who have already bought tickets to the fundraiser, they will be contacted directly by Company One, which is conducting an online fundraising auction at https://www.biddingforgood.com/auction/item/browse.action?auctionId=341695103.

The Museum of Fine Arts (March 11)

The Museum of Fine Arts on Wednesday canceled two events: Its ninth-annual celebration of Nowruz, the Persian New Year, on March 18, and MFA Late Nites on April 3. It hopes to reschedule Late Nites in June. Nowruz will take place as usual next year.

Celebrity Series of Boston (March 11)

Chris Thile’s March 18 concert, presented by Celebrity Series of Boston, has been canceled due to Harvard University barring large events at Sanders Theatre. Ticket holders can exchange, return, or donate their tickets. Call Celebrity Series at 617-482-6661.

Irish Film Festival (March 11)

The Irish Film Festival, which was scheduled for March 19-22 at the Somerville Theatre, has been postponed until Nov. 19-22. “Tickets will be valid for the November screening and we do not anticipate any major changes to the program,” executive director Dawn Morrissey said. "We will update our website with further event details as they are confirmed. Please visit the website at www.irishfilmfestival.com to stay informed, or follow us on social media at @irishfilmfest and www.facebook.com/IrishFilmFestival.”

Global Arts Live presents Terry Riley (March 11)

Global Arts Live has canceled its concert with Terry Riley with Gyan Riley that had been scheduled for March 20 at the Sanders Theatre in Cambridge. Global Arts Live can be reached at 617-876-4275 or http://globalartslive.org.

NEW VENUE: WGBH’s A St. Patrick’s Day Celtic Sojourn (March 10)

The two performances at Sanders Theatre in Cambridge of WGBH’s “A St. Patrick’s Day Celtic Sojourn” have been consolidated into one performance at The Wilbur in Boston on Saturday, March 14, at 4 p.m. Tickets for either Sanders Theatre performance will be honored at The Wilbur. Full refunds will be offered to all Sanders ticket holders through the Harvard box office. The other four performances in Rockport, Worcester, Northampton, and Beverly will remain as scheduled. www.wgbh.org/celtic.

NEW VENUE: Aoife O’Donovan, Songs and Strings (March 9)

The Aoife O’Donovan, Songs and Strings concert that had been scheduled for the Sanders Theatre this Thursday, March 12, at 8 p.m. will now take place at the Somerville Theatre (55 Davis Square, Somerville) at the same date and time. Doors open at 7.





