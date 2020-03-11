The employee got the diagnosis of coronavirus from a doctor based on symptoms, but hasn’t had laboratory tests yet to confirm it, said Ernesto Anguilla, the spokesman.

Bain Capital said Wednesday it was closing its Boston headquarters because an employee received a preliminary diagnosis of Covid-19, according to a spokesman for the investment giant.

Nonetheless, Bain closed the office, with about 700 employees, at 200 Clarendon Street (the Hancock tower) as a precaution. The office will remain closed until further notice and employees will work remotely, Bain said.

The employee, who was not identified, recently returned from an international trip, said Anguilla. The worker is at home and hasn’t been in the office for the past six days, he said. The firm said it prepared several weeks ago for the possibility that a worker would become infected.

Advertisement









Jonathan Saltzman can be reached at jonathan.saltzman@globe.com