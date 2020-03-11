Understand how to use LinkedIn for your business at this lunch hosted by the Women’s Business League. Friday, noon to 1:30 p.m., Cafe Sarina, 269 Central St., Georgetown. $35 to $50. Register online or go to the business agenda on bostonglobe.com .

WORKSHOP

Pivot to profitability

Learn how to build a profitable startup at this workshop from professional programming organization Venture Café New England. Friday, 6 to 7:15 p.m., Roxbury Innovation Center, 2300 Washington St., second floor, Boston. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda on bostonglobe.com.

CLASS

Get on Google

Learn how to use Google’s marketing tools for your business at this workshop from Staples Spotlight. Friday, noon to 1 p.m., Staples Danvers Liberty Tree Mall, 250 Independence Way, Danvers. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda on bostonglobe.com.

NETWORKING

Business breakfast

Meet business professionals from all sectors at this breakfast networking event hosted by neighborhood organization Egleston Square Main Street. Friday, 7 to 9 a.m., Greater Egleston Community High School, 80 School St., Boston. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda on bostonglobe.com.

