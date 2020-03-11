Comic Con is the biggest of several trade shows and conventions that officials at the Massachusetts Convention Center Authority (MCCA) are scrambling to reschedule, in the wake of Gov. Charlie Baker’s declaration of a coronavirus emergency in Massachusetts. And while Comic Con is still officially set to run from March 20 to 22, MCCA spokesman Nate Little suggested that a change of plans is in the works.

Talks are under way to reschedule the massive Ace Comic Con entertainment convention, which features A-list movie stars Chris Evans and Tom Huddleston, and was expected to attract more than 30,000 fans

One of the year’s most glamorous gatherings in Boston may become the next casualty of the coronavirus pandemic.

Advertisement

“We are talking with them now back and forth," Little said. "For all intents and purposes, we’ve got to make some decisions here very soon.”

Already several major events scheduled for March have been scratched. A global seafood expo scheduled for next week has been cancelled, and on Tuesday, the NECANN Boston cannabis convention announced a postponement, with the Massachusetts Restaurant Association’s annual New England Food Show following suit on Wednesday. A gathering of scientists and physicians specializing in viruses scheduled for Boston this week was moved to an online convention.

Meanwhile, the MCCA is contacting the organizers of all events scheduled for the next 30 days, in an effort to shift them to later dates. It’s a challenge, said Little, because the months from April to October are the busiest months for conventions, so most good time slots are already taken.

“We’re having some difficult conversations with everyone involved," said Little. “We’re going to reach a mutual decision that works for everybody."

Some of the upcoming events are relatively small. But the Boston Marathon Expo, set for April 17-19, is supposed to draw 10,000 visitors, and the New England Anime Society show is expected to attract over 25,000 fans of Japanese cartoons and comic books between April 10-12. On Tuesday Baker said state and local officials continued to discuss whether to hold the marathon as planned.

Advertisement

This could be just the beginning of a long and ugly process, since there’s no telling how long the emergency will persist. MCCA said it is preparing to reschedule or cancel another 30 days’ worth of meetings if the coronavirus threat lingers.

Hiawatha Bray can be reached at hiawatha.bray@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeTechLab.