Bloomberg ― Wednesday brought another day of reversals in many major markets, with U.S. stock futures dropping, the dollar weakening and Treasury yields falling after surging a day earlier.
Contracts on the S&P 500 Index fell more than 1.5% after the U.S. administration failed to offer details on what President Donald Trump said would be “major” measures to combat the economic impact of the coronavirus. The Stoxx Europe 600 climbed, with all 19 industry sectors in the green, after a nearly 5% rally on Wall Street Tuesday.
Asian equities fell, while the yen surged. Crude oil’s rebound from its biggest crash in a generation faltered after Saudi Arabia said it would boost production. The pound fluctuated and gilts declined after the Bank of England cut interest rates.
The BOE’s move comes a week after the Federal Reserve slashed its main rate, and hours before the U.K. government is expected to announce spending measures in its budget. The European Central Bank, which holds its policy meeting tomorrow, is expected to join the growing wave of crisis easing with its own measures after equity benchmarks from Australia to Brazil sank into bear markets.
“We saw a relief rally yesterday that just hasn’t been sustainable,” Kerry Craig, global market strategist at JPMorgan Asset Management in Melbourne, told Bloomberg TV. A delayed response raises the risk that “employment growth starts to fall, unemployment starts to rise -- and that’s a more difficult story to try to reverse and see growth come back later in the year,” he said.
Meantime, Joe Biden cemented his position as front-runner for the U.S. Democratic presidential nomination with primary victories Tuesday, further easing concerns among those opposing Bernie Sanders’s progressive platform.
Here are some key events coming up:
- The European Central Bank's policy decision comes Thursday amid expectations it may ease policy.
- The U.K. Chancellor of the Exchequer unveils the government's 2020 budget on Wednesday.
- The U.S. core consumer price index, due Wednesday, is expected to remain subdued in February.
These are the main moves in markets:
Stocks
- The Stoxx Europe 600 Index gained 1.9% as of 8:09 a.m. London time.
- Futures on the S&P 500 Index declined 1.9%.
- The MSCI All-Country World Index was little changed.
- The U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index rose 1.9%.
Currencies
- The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2%.
- The euro rose 0.4% to $1.1323.
- The British pound increased 0.1% to $1.2929.
- The Japanese yen strengthened 0.6% to 104.98 per dollar.
Bonds
- The yield on 10-year Treasuries sank nine basis points to 0.71%.
- The yield on two-year Treasuries fell nine basis points to 0.44%.
- Germany's 10-year yield increased one basis point to -0.78%.
- Britain's 10-year yield gained two basis points to 0.263%.
Commodities
- West Texas Intermediate crude dipped 0.6% to $34.16 a barrel.
- Gold strengthened 0.7% to $1,661.64 an ounce.