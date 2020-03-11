An incredible flock of 11 black vultures was seen in Provincetown, representing an all-time high for the county for this ever-increasing southern vulture. Elsewhere in town, a Bohemian waxwing was seen at the Brown Street community garden.

A very late Northern parula, perhaps the latest ever for New England, continued at a feeder in South Orleans. The long-staying Western tanager continued on Oriole Lane in Sandwich.

Recent sightings (through March 3) as reported to the Massachusetts Audubon Society.

The Arctic subspecies of black guillemot continued at Macmillan Pier in Provincetown, where other sightings included a thick-billed murre, 2 purple sandpipers, 3 ruddy turnstones, and a lesser black-backed gull.

A clay-colored sparrow and a flock of up to 14 chipping sparrow continued at Evergreen Cemetery in Eastham.

Excellent sightings continued at Race Point in Provincetown with 3 continuing Pacific loons, a short-eared owl, 13 thick-billed murres, 15 common murres, 750 razorbills, 3 glaucous gull, 57 Iceland gulls, and 65 snow buntings reported.

Six red knots and 18,000 common eiders were reported from North Chatham. Other sightings around the Cape included a vesper sparrow and a palm warbler in Falmouth; Eastern phoebes in Falmouth and Brewster; a ruby-crowned kinglet in Mashpee; and a black-headed gull and 2 semipalmated plovers in Hyannis; and a yellow-bellied sapsucker and 36 ruddy ducks at Herring Pond in Eastham.

For more information about bird sightings or to report sightings, call the Massachusetts Audubon Society at 781-259-8805 or go to www.massaudubon.org.