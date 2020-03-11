Recent sightings (through March 3) as reported to the Massachusetts Audubon Society.
A very late Northern parula, perhaps the latest ever for New England, continued at a feeder in South Orleans. The long-staying Western tanager continued on Oriole Lane in Sandwich.
An incredible flock of 11 black vultures was seen in Provincetown, representing an all-time high for the county for this ever-increasing southern vulture. Elsewhere in town, a Bohemian waxwing was seen at the Brown Street community garden.
The Arctic subspecies of black guillemot continued at Macmillan Pier in Provincetown, where other sightings included a thick-billed murre, 2 purple sandpipers, 3 ruddy turnstones, and a lesser black-backed gull.
A clay-colored sparrow and a flock of up to 14 chipping sparrow continued at Evergreen Cemetery in Eastham.
Excellent sightings continued at Race Point in Provincetown with 3 continuing Pacific loons, a short-eared owl, 13 thick-billed murres, 15 common murres, 750 razorbills, 3 glaucous gull, 57 Iceland gulls, and 65 snow buntings reported.
Six red knots and 18,000 common eiders were reported from North Chatham. Other sightings around the Cape included a vesper sparrow and a palm warbler in Falmouth; Eastern phoebes in Falmouth and Brewster; a ruby-crowned kinglet in Mashpee; and a black-headed gull and 2 semipalmated plovers in Hyannis; and a yellow-bellied sapsucker and 36 ruddy ducks at Herring Pond in Eastham.
For more information about bird sightings or to report sightings, call the Massachusetts Audubon Society at 781-259-8805 or go to www.massaudubon.org.