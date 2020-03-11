Only one day after learning about Boston accents from John Krasinski, “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” mined the local elocution for comedy once more.

On the heels of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announcing that the state would produce its own hand sanitizer amid shortages because of the coronavirus, Tuesday’s “Late Show” cold open imagined what would happen if Boston followed suit.

In the sketch, “Late Show” writers Brian Stack and Django Gold play pitchmen for Boston Hand Sanitizer, hawking a germ-killing solution made with clam chowder and a six-pack of Sam Adams Boston Lager.