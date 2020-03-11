COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio attorney general said Tuesday that he has rejected the wording on a petition seeking to have voters decide in November whether to legalize recreational marijuana in the state.

Attorney General Dave Yost said the summary language on the petition fails to include “findings and declarations” that are listed in the proposed constitutional amendment.

Messages were left Tuesday with Donald McTigue, the Columbus attorney who submitted the petition language for “An Amendment to Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol.”