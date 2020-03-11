A leadership meeting of the biotech firm Biogen late last month is the apparent source of the lion’s share of confirmed coronavirus infections in Massachusetts, 70 of 92 cases of Covid-19 in the state as of Tuesday afternoon.
What happened? Here’s what we know, and what we don’t:
- The virus spread rapidly among conference attendees, but we don’t know how the virus initially got there. The conference was attended by Biogen employees from around the country and the world, but whether the initial infection was carried in from an individual or multiple people, from overseas or within the US, has not yet been revealed.
- Biogen notified the Massachusetts Department of Public Health that dozens of employees were sick on Tuesday, March 3. Federal criteria for testing appears to have loosened on Wednesday, March 4. It’s not clear why testing of meeting attendees for coronavirus did not begin until the following Thursday, and large-scale testing was not underway until Friday.
- Biogen first notified the state that some of its out-of-state employees had tested positive for Covid-19 on March 4. But when the company first learned that someone carrying the virus had been at the meeting is not clear. A Biogen spokesman declined to answer the question, saying he was unable to discuss specific cases.
If you have any information to add as we continue to report this story, please reach out.
