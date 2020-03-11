This week, Steve Johnson, 61, traveled to Sydney and announced he would match the government’s 1 million reward with his own money. The total reward is now 2 million Australian dollars, or about $1.3 million US dollars.

Australian authorities believe Johnson was killed in an anti-gay hate crime. Australian police had for years turned a blind eye to gay and transgender hate crimes, advocates there say, and a 2018 report by a gay rights organization prompted New South Wales lawmakers to re-examine the handling of such cases.

A Cambridge man has pledged to double a reward to 2 million Australian dollars for information that could solve the murder of his younger brother, Scott Johnson, whose mysterious 1988 killing near Sydney has captivated that country.

Johnson told the Globe that he decided to add to the reward money about a month ago, when police investigators disclosed they were getting close to solving the case. Since arriving in Australia, he said he learned officers are focusing on a person of interest.

In a news conference earlier this week, New South Wales Police ForceCommissioner Mick Fuller called the reward unprecedented.

“I think that this should really shake the tree and, again, give investigators the important evidence they need to hopefully put this matter to bed and bring Scott’s murderer to justice,” Fuller said.

No one has ever been charged in the death of Scott Johnson, an American mathematician who was studying for his doctorate at Australian National UniversityHe fell 140 feet to his death from a seaside cliff in December 1988.

Police had quickly concluded Johnson, 27, had killed himself. But his brother steadfastly rejected the findings and repeatedly traveled to Australia to advocate for a deeper examination of the case.

An initial 1989 inquest ruled the death a suicide. A second inquest in 2012 overturned the suicide finding and recommended police revisit the case. A police investigation concluded seven years earlier shed light on how beatings of gay men in New South Wales during the 1980s and 1990s were treated indifferently by officers. In 2017, a third inquest into the death found that Johnson, who was gay, was the victim of a hate crime. The New South Wales Police Force assembled a team, called Strike Force Welsford, to reexamine the case.

Steve Johnson’s search for justice has helped put a spotlight on what one parliamentary leader called a “shameful period” in New South Wales in which gay men were attacked for sport.

Johnson, an Internet pioneer, amassed a fortune in 1996 when a technology company he co-founded was sold to AOL for $100 million. Now, he is a senior fellow at the John F. Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University and lives near Harvard Square.

Solving the mystery of his brother’s murder, he said, has the potential to give him answers and send a message to other families who lost relatives to antigay violence in New South Wales.

“It would mean the police did the right thing after 30 years,” he said.

Laura Crimaldi can be reached at laura.crimaldi@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @lauracrimaldi.