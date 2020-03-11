But, Cambridge police allege, he wasn’t there to buy clothing. Instead, when two young girls entered the store, the man zipped open his pants and displayed a sex toy in the direction of the girls.

A man believed to be in his 70s is seen on surveillance video bopping along to music as he enters a clothing store in the CambridgeSide mall last Sunday, where he then starts looking at a display rack of clothing.

And now Cambridge police have released the store surveillance video and still photographs of the man in hopes that someone in the public will recognize him and share their knowledge with police.

The man entered the store around 6:09 p.m. Sunday, police said.

“He exited the store at approximately 6:15 p.m.,” police wrote. “At the time of the incident, the white male suspect was wearing glasses, a black jacket, gray shirt, beige khaki pants and gray sneakers. He is slightly bald with gray hair."

Police asked anyone with information to contact the department’s Family and Social Justice Section division at 857-235-2457. Anonymous tips can be sent through the Cambridge police website.





