Happy Wednesday and welcome to Rhode Map, your daily guide to everything happening in the Ocean State. I’m Dan McGowan and I think “Dave” on FXX might be my new favorite TV show. Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com .

If you have friends or relatives who would like their own free copy of this daily briefing about Rhode Island, tell them they can sign up here.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases among Rhode Island residents grew to five Tuesday as state officials scrambled to prevent a widespread outbreak across the state. We know 24 people still have tests pending and 270 individuals have been advised to self-quarantine.

Advertisement

While even those small numbers are scary and you should be taking whatever precautionary measures you can to avoid being infected, it’s worth taking a look at history to see just how bad a pandemic can get.

Our friends at @PVDcityarchives sent over Providence’s “causes of death” charts for 1918 and 1919, the two years where the Spanish flu wreaked havoc on much of the world. By some accounts, a third of the world’s population contracted the disease, and millions of people died.

In Providence’s case, 1,752 people died of respiratory illnesses in 1918: 941 from influenza and 811 from pneumonia, with the vast majority of deaths coming in the final three months of the year. By comparison, the combination of heart disease, Bright’s disease, tuberculosis, cancer, and apoplexy killed 1,570 people that year.

The number of deaths dropped sharply in 1919, with 330 deaths tied to pneumonia, and 269 deaths connected to the flu.

Some fast facts:

Overall deaths in Providence in 1918: 5,222

Overall deaths in Providence in 1919: 3,543

The first person from Providence whose death certificate mentioned the Spanish flu was James Henry Wallworth , who was 31.

The city’s Board of Alderman passed a resolution in 1918 calling all gatherings and assemblies of people a “menace to the health of the community.”

Times have clearly changed, and the risk of death from the flu has decreased significantly over the last 100 years. In 2017, 206 people from Rhode Island died from the flu or pneumonia, according to the CDC.

Advertisement

But that doesn’t mean you should risk it. If you’re not feeling well, stay home. If you’re really not feeling well, see a doctor.

NEED TO KNOW

Rhode Map wants to hear from you. If you've got a scoop or a link to an interesting news story in Rhode Island, e-mail us at RInews@globe.com.

WHAT'S ON TAP TODAY

Each day, Rhode Map offers a cheat sheet breaking down what's happening in Rhode Island. Have an idea? E-mail us at RInews@globe.com.

Governor Gina Raimondo will update Rhode Islanders on the coronavirus at a noon press conference.

The Senate Finance Committee will discuss the proposed billion-dollar lottery contract for IGT this afternoon.

It’s all-state music week for Rhode Island’s high schools, and tonight there’s a free jazz concert at URI

The Providence School Board meets tonight, and it is supposed to receive an update on the state’s turnaround plan for the district.

Enjoying Rhode Map? Do us a favor and encourage your friends to sign up here

Thanks for reading. Send comments and suggestions to dan.mcgowan@globe.com, or follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan. See you tomorrow.

Please tell your friends about Rhode Map! They can sign up here. The Globe has other e-mail newsletters on topics ranging from breaking news alerts to sports, politics, business, and entertainment — check them out.

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.