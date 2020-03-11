“We understand this policy will represent a significant hardship for both patients and families. We do not take this lightly,” Care New England said in a message on its website. “However, we believe that at this point in time -- with the presently evolving risks of transmission in the community -- this is the best way to protect the vulnerable patients who have trusted us with their care.”

PROVIDENCE -- Care New England, the state’s second-largest hospital group, on Wednesday announced that visitors will not be allowed to see adult inpatients at Women & Infants Hospital, Kent Hospital, and Butler Hospital in an attempt to stem the spread of coronavirus.

Obstetric inpatients -- including those who are giving birth -- will be allowed one support person during their stay, and a pre-designated doula while in labor. Also, neonatal intensive care unit patients will be allowed only two designated support persons during their stay.

Emergency Department patients will be allowed only one accompanying adult and that person’s time in patient areas will be limited.

Only those essential to patient mobility and/or comprehension will be allowed to accompany patients into diagnostic imaging, laboratory and ambulatory/outpatient service areas of the hospital. Exceptions may be made in very limited circumstances.

In a news release, Robin Neale, Care New England’s director of clinical effectiveness and infection prevention, said many people with Covid-19 may have only mild cough and cold symptoms, or even no symptoms.

“However, evidence to date also suggests that patients who are weakened by illness may be at increased risk of serious complications or even death from Covid-19,” he said. “For this reason, we feel it is best today and for the near future to take a very significant step to prevent the possibility of transmission of Covid-19 by visitors to hospital patients.”

The state Department of Behavioral Healthcare, Developmental Disabilities and Hospitals also announced Wednesday that it was barring visitors at some of its buildings at Eleanor Slater Hospital, except in end-of-life cases. Zambarano, Regan 4 and Regan 5 are prohibiting visitors due to the coronavirus, the state department said.

This action comes two days after Lifespan, the state’s largest hospital group, announced that no visitors will be allowed in adult units at its hospitals, including Rhode Island Hospital and The Miriam Hospital, both in Providence.

Hasbro Children’s Hospital and Bradley Hospital, a psychiatric hospital for children, will allow one parent to visit. At Newport Hospital, maternity services will allow for a birthing partner only.

Catholic schools in Rhode Island have canceled all international school trips and most, if not all, domestic trips over spring break were also canceled.

Athletic competitions in other states and large metropolitan areas have also been canceled, said Daniel Ferris, superintendent of Catholic Schools for the Diocese of Providence. “This is hard on the athletes, but they understand decisions are being made about their safety and well-being,” Ferris said in a statement.

At the State House, the House Judiciary Committee postponed a meeting scheduled for Wednesday evening because a large group was expected to show up to testify about gun bills.

Legislators said they made the decision based on a recommendation of Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott, director of the state Department of Health, to reschedule large events to help stem the spread of Covid-19.

“Because Covid-19 spreads between people who are in close contact with one another (within roughly 6 feet), canceling or postponing large events is an important tool to limit the spread of Covid-19 in Rhode Island,” Alexander-Scott has said.

The hearing will be rescheduled to a later date. All other House committee hearings will be held as scheduled on Wednesday.









