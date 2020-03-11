“I’ve been coaching 50 years and she’s everything I’ve lived and believed in as a coach,” said Cedorchuk of the West Newton senior captain. “She has such perseverance. She has unselfishness. She has determination. She cares about the team. She never complained. She worked her way to being a captain. Everything I believe in with hockey, she shows.”

The Noble and Greenough School assistant girls’ coach said after watching his team win a New England Preparatory School Athletic Council Elite championship on March 8 that it’s players like Katie Armstrong that keep him coming back to the rink.

Steve Cedorchuk has spent more than a half-century involved with hockey – including two decades at Boston College as a player, men’s assistant coach, and head coach. He’s coached future NHL players, Olympians, and All-American talents.

Unlike many of the players who flow through the Independent School League powerhouse, Armstrong did not arrive at the Dedham campus with a ticket punched to a Division 1 college program.

A defenseman growing up, she was switched to forward on a team loaded with blueliners her freshman year. She barely played at the beginning of her Nobles career, and clawed her way to being an alternate on the third line as a junior.

“I got here and there were eight [defensemen] who could start,” Armstrong said. “So then I was a forward. It’s not easy to learn a new position. Freshman and sophomore year was definitely tough.”

But she kept working, kept a positive attitude, and kept doing anything she could to help the team. This year all that effort paid off when she was moved back to defense, and was on the ice for nearly half of the game as Nobles completed an undefeated season with a 5-4 victory against Phillips Andover for the New England Preparatory School Athletic Council championship March 8 at Worcester Ice Arena.

“It kind of taught me about hard work,” she said. “It stinks to watch a few of the other girls having to go through it – it’s definitely really tough in the beginning – but the reward is amazing. I am so thankful to have had this experience.”

Nobles head coach Tom Resor said Armstrong was not only vital to this year’s championship on the ice, but that she was one of the best captains he has ever coached because of her intelligence and the way she cared so deeply about the program and her teammates.

“Some of these kids come in, and they’ve been the top players on their club teams, and they have to wait a little longer here, and they don’t react well,” Resor said. “Then you look at Katie who has never complained about her role. Whatever we needed her to do to help, she would do. She’s someone who worked her way on to the ice, worked her way into different roles, and as a senior got to reap the benefits of that hard work and dedication.”

Armstrong said she tried to use her own experience as an example for younger players who aren’t the instant star in the ISL they might have been growing up on the ice.

“The message I always say is: ‘I’ve been there. Keep your head up. Nothing’s going to change if you don’t keep your head up. Power through the tough times and you’ll work your way up.’”

Armstrong came to Nobles as a seventh-grader. Also a softball player, she is an honors student who will attend Williams College next year. On March 8, she helped her team cap a 32-0-1 season with the program’s 10th NEPSAC title in the past 20 years as the Bulldogs rallied from down, 2-0, early in the second period for the championship.

Armstrong was one of the four captains who got to skate up and receive the NEPSAC trophy before she raised it high above her head and raced back toward her screaming teammates for a photograph-filled celebration.

“I knew if I kept working at forward, my time would come to come back and play D,” she said. “And it did. I am so grateful for that.”

Cedorchuk said he is so grateful to have had the chance to coach Armstrong that he made sure to let her know about it when Nobles clinched the ISL title with a 1-0 victory against Tabor Academy on Feb. 22. He said he repeated her name over and over again as he left the ice that day until it caught her attention.

“She was looking at me like: ‘What is going on?’” he said. “It’s because I always want to remember her. I never want to forget that name and how she was. We’ve had great players – All-Americans and Olympians – but what she brought, and what she showed, is why I’ve stayed in this sport all these years.”

Scott Souza can be reached at ScottSouza@journalist.com.