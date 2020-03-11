We’re providing minute-by-minute updates as Governor Gina Raimondo and health director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott brief reporters on developments in the coronavirus spread in Rhode Island, starting at 4 p.m. Refresh this page often for the latest news.

Raimondo says she is asking Rhode Islanders to not attend or organize events of 250 people or more for the next two weeks. That includes parades, sporting events and other large gatherings. That’s not a requirement. It’s guidance, she says.

The latest numbers: 5 Rhode Island residents have tested positive for coronavirus; 94 have tested negative; 8 tests are pending; 260 people are currently in self-quarantine.

If you remember nothing else, “stay home if you are sick,” Raimondo says.

Health Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott says the state has “the unique opportunity to have a positive impact by implementing these steps now prior to the onset of widespread community transmission.”

Dr. Alexander-Scott says people should try to stay six feet from each other if they are at public gatherings.

Raimondo says people under the age of 60 who are not feeling sick should continue to go to grocery stores or businesses in the state.

The state is not recommending that any businesses shut down.

Governor Raimondo is not recommending that K-12 schools close. She said the state will soon issue guidance to schools about how to proceed, including a ban large gatherings within their buildings. They will ask schools to keep students separated as much as possible.

The state is urging anyone 60 years old or older - or with health conditions -to not attend any events for the next two weeks.

Raimondo is asking anyone who feels “a little bit sick” to stay home from work and stay away from public gatherings.

The number one goal, Raimondo says, is “containing the spread.”