"He had a lot of support in the courtroom, a lot of friends and family,'' Charlotte Whitmore, one of his lawyers with the BC Law School project said Wednesday. “When the court officer removed his shackles, his family sort of burst into applause and tears.”

When officials unlocked the shackles Ronald D. Qualls wore into the Boston court Tuesday, his family, his friends, and members of the Boston College Innocence Project broke into shouts of joy and broke down in tears because Qualls was a free man after spending 28 years in prison for a double murder Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins’ office now says he did not commit.

Qualls was twice convicted for the Oct. 3, 1992, murders of brothers Roosevelt “Tony” Price and Ronald “Dallas” Price who were killed by a lone gunman while sitting in a car near a Roxbury nightspot where they had earlier argued with Qualls and a second man, Junior Williams, according to court records. The state’s highest court twice upheld his convictions.

Qualls was serving two life without parole sentences that would have guaranteed he died behind bars, until the BC Innocence project pushed to have a sweatshirt Williams was wearing at the time of the murders - Williams was taken into custody by Boston police homicide detectives about two hours after the double shooting - subjected to DNA testing.

The result, to Rollins’ office especially, demonstrated that Qualls was not the sole gunman who killed the Price brothers, leading the county’s top law enforcement official to join with the BC project to request Qualls’ convictions be wiped out and a new trial ordered.

Suffolk Superior Court Judge Christine M. Roach - who ordered the shackles removed from Qualls in her courtroom on Tuesday - generally agreed with the arguments advanced jointly by the defense and Rollins’ office, leading her to vacate all Qualls’ convictions related to the murders of the Price brothers.

“The question is whether the new evidence likely could have influenced the jury’s verdict, not whether the jury must have believed it,'' Roach wrote. "It cannot be denied that this additional evidence about Williams’ potential physical proximity to one of the shooting victims would probably have been a real factor in the jury’s deliberations... Qualls is entitled to a third trial.”

It was also Roach who on Tuesday ordered Qualls freed on $500 cash bail while he, his family, and supporters wait for Rollins’ office to take the final legal step necessary to permanently sever Qualls from the murders of the Price brothers and file a nolle prosequi statement that would formally end the case against him.

Sharon Beckman, the BC Law professor who leads the innocence program, said Qualls’ release from prison does not mean that justice has been served for the 48-year-old man who became the grandfather to two girls while behind bars.

Qualls’ release “is not justice for the wrongly convicted. Ronnie and his family cannot get back the decades he spent in prison for a crime he did not commit,” Beckman said.

Williams was not charged with murder and was released by Boston police homicide detectives a few hours after they took him into custody, according to both the defense and Rollins’ office.

Williams was charged with being an accessory to the murders and served about nine years, according to Roach. Rollins’ office has said they are continuing to investigate the 1992 killings.

Whitmore said Qualls spent Tuesday night at his mother’s house and had planned to visit with his two sons and granddaughters. That, however, apparently did not happen - he had to go help his sister change a flat tire instead, Whitmore said.





